Kyle Seager to miss far more time than initially expected

By Craig CalcaterraMar 15, 2019, 6:49 AM EDT
A few days ago Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager underwent surgery to repair a tendon in his left hand which he injured diving for a ball during a game last week. It was reported at the time that he was expected to be out through April.

Nope. Try June. That’s the report from Greg Johns of MLB.com who spoke with GM Jerry Dipoto who said that Seager will not even swing a bat for eight weeks, pushing his return to game action back even farther:

“He won’t be able to pick up a bat until the eighth week. It’s hard to believe we’ll shut him down for two-plus months and he’ll be able to hit MLB pitching in two weeks. So I suspect we’re probably looking more toward 10-12 weeks.”

That timetable puts Seager’s return in June, assuming no complications during recovery.

Seager, a Best Shape of His Life All-Star, was hoping for a bounce back season following a disappointing 2018 campaign in which he hit .221/.273/.400 with 22 home runs and 78 RBI in 630 plate appearances. Now he’ll endure the first season in which he’s not played in at least 154 games since 2011, which was his rookie season.

Tough break.

Tigers shut down Michael Fulmer to work on mechanics

By Bill BaerMar 14, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT
Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports that the Tigers have shut down starter Michael Fulmer indefinitely. Manager Ron Gardenhire said, “He took a step back to refine his lower-body mechanics. We have no timetable on when he’s going to get back on the mound.”

Fulmer, who turns 26 years old tomorrow, has logged eight innings this spring. He’s allowed seven runs (all earned) on 11 hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner, had his worst season as a major leaguer last season, finishing 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA and a 110/46 K/BB ratio in 132 1/3 innings.

On the bright side, it doesn’t seem like Fulmer is suffering from an injury. The right-hander underwent his third right knee surgery last September, repairing a torn meniscus.

At the moment, Daniel Norris seems like the top candidate to replace Fulmer in the rotation, but the club is also having Spencer Turnbull stretch out as a starter.