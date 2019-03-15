Bryce Harper leaves game after getting plunked on the ankle

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper got hit on the right ankle by a pitch from Trent Thornton in today’s Phillies-Blue Jays game and had to leave the contest.
As you can see in the video below, Harper immediately crumpled to the ground before limping off the field. He was later seen walking under his own power in the dugout so, at the moment, he seems to be OK. But yikes, it sounded like it hurt. Watch the video with the volume up. It goes “thwack.” Or, perhaps, “thonk.” Definitely something in that family of onomatopoeia.
Watch:
Four days ago news came out that the Braves have ruled out ace Mike Foltynewicz for Opening Day. Now it seems that they’re going to rule him out for, potentially, opening month:
The Braves are the defending NL East champs and they still seem like a good team, but as Bill noted in his NL East preview, they have some questions with the pitching staff — at least with the experienced portions of it — and it’s going to be a tough division overall. Losing Foltynewicz for any amount of time is a tough blow, especially when the arms most likely to fill in for him are very, very green.
But hey, the Braves have financial flexibility. The monetary yield looks good. And how about that glide slope?