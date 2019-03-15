Bryce Harper leaves game after getting plunked on the ankle

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper got hit on the right ankle by a pitch from Trent Thornton in today’s Phillies-Blue Jays game and had to leave the contest.

As you can see in the video below, Harper immediately crumpled to the ground before limping off the field. He was later seen walking under his own power in the dugout so, at the moment, he seems to be OK. But yikes, it sounded like it hurt. Watch the video with the volume up. It goes “thwack.” Or, perhaps, “thonk.” Definitely something in that family of onomatopoeia.

Watch:

Ouch. Bryce Harper exits today's game after being hit in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/RIZHGluHQM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

