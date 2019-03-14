Getty Images

The three batter minimum for relief pitchers is a good thing

By Craig CalcaterraMar 14, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
This morning Major League Baseball announced a number of major changes to the rules and circumstances of the game. Some deal with on-field stuff, some deal with roster things and others relate to the business of the game. We talked about all of that in our post about the announcement. In terms of fan response, however, one of the items on the list stands out from all of the others: the three batter minimum rule.

As it was described in the press release:

The Office of the Commissioner will implement an amended Official Baseball Rule 5.10(g) requiring that starting pitchers and relief pitchers must pitch to either a minimum of three batters or the end of a half-inning (with exceptions for incapacitating injury or illness).  The Players Association has agreed that it will not grieve or otherwise challenge the Office of the Commissioner’s implementation of the amended Rule 5.10(g).

The union has agreed not to protest the new rule because it’s getting some other things thrown its way (e.g. a 26th roster spot), but based on Tony Clark’s terse comment this morning, it does not seem like the union actually likes the idea. Rob Manfred has the ability to impose that rule unilaterally in 2020, however, so unless he gets cold feet, it’ll be part of the game.

So, whaddaya think about it?

Most of the response I’ve seen to it has been sharply negative. I’m going to respond to it all in Q&A style.

 

Q: Why in the heck are they doing this? 

A: Because of things like Bruce Bochy using nine pitchers in three innings and Mike Scoioscia using 12 pitchers in a nine-inning game. Major League Baseball wants to do stuff to both reduce the length of games and, more importantly, increase the pace of games and to reduce dead time brought on by pitching changes. Harsher methods, such as limiting the number of pitchers or pitching changes in total, are thought to be painting with too broad a brush. The three batter rule is a bit more precise, aiming to eliminate the practice of bringing in a reliever to face only one or two hitters, which tends to bring games to a screeching halt in the middle of innings.

 

Q: What happens if a guy comes in and he just doesn’t have it? We have to sit and watch him walk three batters on 14 pitches?

A: Well, yeah. Throw strikes maybe? Take a few minutes to think if you really and truly want to pull your starter as soon as you’ve come to do it in recent years?

Less flippantly, how often does that disaster relief appearance happen? Not terribly often, right? Now, how often does a manager, by design, set up a three-batter, three-pitcher sequence, requiring four commercial breaks to get us from the start of one half inning to the start of the next half inning? Almost every game. Yes, we may get some ugly three-batter appearances from relievers who can’t get the job done, but we’ll eliminate far more La Russa-ian walks to the mound to call out pitcher number three in the sixth inning of a random Wednesday night game. That’s the judgment MLB is making here.

 

Q: Managers are going to try to find a way to work around this, right? They’ll have guys fake injuries and stuff.

A: There is a potential work around for every rule and, yes, baseball players and managers are famous for pushing every single rule to and often past its breaking point. I suspect, though, that the risk of faking of injuries to get a pitcher out before he faces three guys is a lot lower than many people think.

Think of how a legit pitching injury usually plays out. It’s a days-long process of injury updates and questions from the media  to both the player and the manager before and after each game. For real injuries there are side sessions and throwing from flat ground and all of that. You can’t pretend you have a blister or a sore hammy or elbow soreness on Monday and come back on Tuesday throwing 98 m.p.h. gas.

I suppose there are harder-to-detect maladies like illnesses, or a guy can claim he has a cramp on a hot day. But at some point the credibility and pride factors come in, right? Can a pitcher really keep that lie up for a couple of days? These guys aren’t expert liars. We all know, for example, that they’re full of crap when they bean a batter and say that “the pitch just got away from them” and the league discounts such lies when doling out punishment. As far as pride goes, a guy found out to have faked an injury to beg out of a game is going to catch holy hell from his teammates, who place a premium on guys owning their failures on the field. And then there’s the unwritten rules police. Frankly, this is a rare instance in which I’d be fairly sympathetic to that crowd because pretending to be hurt is, to use a venerable baseball term, horses**t, best left to the soccer pitch

How does a fake injury play against that? Pretty poorly I’d guess. Ballplayers will do anything to get ahead, but they’ll also do anything to avoid being seen as soft, and I think self-policing will go a long way toward curbing that.

 

Q: Fine, but that kind of pitcher usage is a natural development of strategy. This is a rule change. We haven’t had a rule change this major since the advent of the DH and everyone hates that!

A: Well, not everyone hates the DH, but let’s leave that aside for the moment.

I’m sympathetic to the notion that the game should evolve rather than be shaped from above. But is it not the case that evolution in the game has led us to this fairly miserable place where games are interrupted by a parade of relievers? Not all innovations are good. As the great John Thorn told me this morning, “The science of the game is to devise ever more clever optimal ways to win; the aesthetic of the game is what draws fans and keeps them.” Which is to say that just because an effective tactic is developed does not mean said tactic is fun to watch or good for the game. Current bullpen strategies are effective. They’re also a boring slog. A relatively new boring slog, mind you. Spare me your appeals to traditionalism: one-batter relievers were invented by a surly, self-proclaimed genius we all tend to dislike a great deal in the late 80s and weren’t widespread until well into the 90s.

I’ll add that this development could also cut down, at least a little bit, on the notion of The Executed Pitch. I wrote about that two years ago, but the short version now is that the game is full of relievers who gear up to maximum effort — taking maximum time — for each and every pitch, each of which must be perfectly executed at maximum velocity. That’s also effective and boring and, perhaps, the need to face three batters may favor the “work fast, throw strikes” approach of yore, at least around the margins.

 

Q: If one-batter appearances are over, what happens to the left-handed specialist? Aren’t they all going to be out of jobs? I thought you were pro-labor, Mr. Craig Commieterra?

A: Yes, and it stinks to make anyone obsolete. But, as noted, they’re also going to expand the roster to 26 guys, so for every LOOGY put out of work, another player is gonna have a job. And let’s be clear: the LOOGYs are not the top-earners in this business. Tony Sipp is a veteran lefty specialist who had an outstanding season in 2018 and he was unemployed until yesterday. He took a $5 million pay cut too, signing for a mere $1 million. It’s not like getting rid of lefty specialists is going to kill salaries. Especially if they’re shifted to guys who play more. And almost any other guy on the roster is paid more.

 

I get that people have strong feelings about this. And I appreciate that changing the rules of the game to address what is, essentially, an issue of marketing baseball to casual fans is something that, if taken to extremes, could be a very bad thing.

But I don’t see the need for some philosophical bright line on that. Some changes can be good, some can be bad. They should be judged on their merits. On that score, I think this one is, at worst, going to be benign, and could actually be a good thing that could very well solve what I think is a legitimate problem in today’s game. Any rule change could lead to unexpected consequences and, as with all of those, we’ll ultimately judge the three batter limit in the execution of it. If it’s a disaster, MLB should work quickly to undo what it has done.

For now, though, I am in favor of the change. I think it might be a good thing.

MLB, MLBPA announce major changes, early CBA negotiations

By Craig CalcaterraMar 14, 2019, 7:32 AM EDT
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have announced multiple changes to the All-Star Game, the trade deadline, pitching usage and roster construction. More importantly, they have announced that the sides will soon begin negotiations regarding more significant changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement — including substantive changes to the game’s financial arrangements — earlier than expected, with the possibility of an extension of the current CBA as part of that.

The major changes are as follows:

  • As of this season there will be a single trade deadline on July 31, with the August 31 waiver trade deadline eliminated;
  • As first reported last week, the All-Star Game “Election Day” format will officially come online;
  • “Subject to discussions with broadcast partners,” inning breaks will be reduced from 2:05 to 2:00 in local games, and from 2:25 to 2:00 in national games;
  • The maximum number of mound visits per team will be reduced from six to five;
  • There will now be a $1 million bonus for the Home Run Derby winner, aimed at getting the biggest names to participate;
  • Beginning in 2020, a three-batter minimum for pitchers — though that is waived if the pitcher ends the inning — and an expansion of the active roster from 25 to 26 players will go into effect; and
  • Also beginning in 2020, regular-season rosters will expand from 25 to 26 players while September rosters will contract to a maximum of 28. There may likewise be limits placed on the number of pitchers on each roster;
  • Subject to input from a joint committee aimed at looking at new rules, beginning in 2020, the minimum placement period for pitchers on the Injured List will increase from 10 days to 15 days, and the minimum assignment period of pitchers who are optioned to the minors will increase from 10 days to 15 days.

Bill wrote about the details of trade deadline changes overnight. It’s unclear what actual effect having a single, July trade deadline without the usual August waiver business going down will have. One hope on the part of the players may be that teams will work harder to have a set club earlier — with an increased commitment to better players — earlier on given that there will be a decreased ability to improve the roster in August. My sense is that this will not, in practice, lead to noticeable changes given how few significant waiver deals there currently are, but there have been many CBA changes over the years that have led to unexpected consequences.

We likewise talked about the All-Star “Election Day” thing last week. My sense of this is that it’s a means of Major League Baseball increasing traffic to its lucratively-sponsored All-Star voting sites. Given how competitively insignificant the All-Star Game itself has become, any such tweaking is of no real baseball consequence.

The shorter inning breaks thing is a bit of a game-changer as far as pace and game length goes. It’s one of the few things the league can do to reduce downtime that doesn’t negatively impact the game.

The $1 million Home Run Derby bonus is clearly aimed at decreasing the number of big name players begging out of the Derby for various reasons. Among those reasons are the Derby’s physical toll and the perception — and it may just be a perception — that participation in the Derby messes with players’ swings and leads to decreased post-All-Star Break performance. A $1 million bonus may not attract the game’s more highly-paid players, but given how so many marquee players in today’s game are young and relatively underpaid given their performance and star power, it may serve as an actual enticement. Aaron Judge, for example, will make only $684,300 in 2019. In his case winning the Home Run Derby would be a financial boon. Will that inspire him to participate when he may be inclined not to? We’ll see.

The three-batter minimum for relief pitchers had been discussed earlier this offseason as a means of reducing constant pitching changes in the mid and late innings, thereby speeding up the game. The deal on this involves the union not agreeing to it explicitly but, rather, agreeing not to oppose it if Major League Baseball wishes to implement it in 2020, which they could do unilaterally since they first proposed the change this year. The union’s reluctance to give the rule its full support, one suspects, is a function of some of its members — lefty specialists, most notably — being likely to suffer in the job market as a result. Agreeing not to oppose it was the price of getting Major League Baseball to not implement a pitching clock this season, as it had the right to do if it wanted. Players hate the idea of the pitching clock.

Expanded rosters — from 25 to 26 — will clearly add big league jobs, which is an interest of the players. The fear is that teams would simply use it to add yet another relief pitcher, which could exacerbate the problem of constant pitching changes, but the sides will continue to negotiate on this point, with the hope of a rule being implemented that would limit the number of pitchers on each roster, possibly 13 during the regular season, 14 during the postseason. Here’s hoping that happens because an extra position player would be preferable in my mind.

Despite those considerable changes, the most significant part of this agreement is that the sides will begin negotiations regarding more substantive elements of the Collective Bargaining Agreement far earlier than they otherwise might have in the runup to the current deal’s 2021 expiration. Such negotiations could result in, basically, the tearing up of the old CBA and implementation of a new one with an extension of its term. Major League Baseball floated this idea in recent weeks and, as I said at the time, it was unclear whether its doing so was more about optics than substance. That the union is willing to agree to these talks strongly suggests that its leadership believes that the league will, in fact, engage on pocketbook matters in a meaningful way.

And make no mistake there are considerable items that need to be addressed.

As we’ve chronicled at length over the past two years, the current financial landscape in baseball has become a pretty bad one for the players. Despite soaring league revenues, the players’ share of those revenues has, at best, remained static but appears to have been reduced significantly (there is a lot of spin about this point by both sides, naturally). Whatever one thinks of that, it’s absolutely clear that team spending in free agency is way down. Players who, a few short years ago, would receive multiyear deals are now being reduced to minor league deals and players who used to receive short or minor league deals are now, essentially, being pushed out of the game. Likewise, teams have placed a greater and greater emphasis on younger players who cost little and have little or no leverage, resulting in a fundamental disconnect between that which makes a player valuable to a team and the vanishingly small amounts those valuable players are being paid. Meanwhile, an increasing number of teams appear to be making no real effort at competing, with tanking, service time manipulation of young players and years-long rebuilds being the order of the day.

While there are any number of arguments that can be made about the nature and significance of any of those points, it is indisputable that the league and the union are at pretty sharp odds over them. It is likewise indisputable that, due to the contentiousness of many of these issues, if there is to be a change to the financial arrangements between the league and the union, it will take a lot of time and a lot of work to get it done. As such, beginning negotiations about it all earlier, as opposed to waiting two more years when the expiration of the CBA is far closer, is probably a good idea.

The All-Star Game and roster changes are going to get most of the press today, but make no mistake, the possibility of earlier substantive negotiations on pocketbook issues in the bigger news.