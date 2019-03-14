Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Report: José Berríos turned down contract extension offer from Twins

Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports that the Twins made starter José Berríos a contract extension offer this winter, but the right-hander and his agent declined. The Twins renewed his contract at slightly more than the $555,000 major league minimum salary.

Berríos said on Wednesday, “Every player wants to sign a multiyear deal, but we know it’s a business. I have to manage my business, too. … We’re waiting for the best for both sides. If it doesn’t happen this year, maybe next year.”

Berríos, 24, will enter his first of three years of arbitration eligibility after the 2019 season. He has impressed over his two full seasons in the majors, posting a 3.89 ERA in 2017 and a 3.84 ERA last year. He also struck out 202 batters against 61 walks in 192 1/3 innings in last season’s All-Star-worthy campaign.

The Twins extended both Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco exactly one month ago. Kepler agreed to a five-year, $35 million deal while Polanco inked a five-year, $25.75 million pact.

Tigers shut down Michael Fulmer to work on mechanics

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports that the Tigers have shut down starter Michael Fulmer indefinitely. Manager Ron Gardenhire said, “He took a step back to refine his lower-body mechanics. We have no timetable on when he’s going to get back on the mound.”

Fulmer, who turns 26 years old tomorrow, has logged eight innings this spring. He’s allowed seven runs (all earned) on 11 hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner, had his worst season as a major leaguer last season, finishing 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA and a 110/46 K/BB ratio in 132 1/3 innings.

On the bright side, it doesn’t seem like Fulmer is suffering from an injury. The right-hander underwent his third right knee surgery last September, repairing a torn meniscus.

At the moment, Daniel Norris seems like the top candidate to replace Fulmer in the rotation, but the club is also having Spencer Turnbull stretch out as a starter.