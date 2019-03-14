Report: José Berríos turned down contract extension offer from Twins

Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports that the Twins made starter José Berríos a contract extension offer this winter, but the right-hander and his agent declined. The Twins renewed his contract at slightly more than the $555,000 major league minimum salary.

Berríos said on Wednesday, “Every player wants to sign a multiyear deal, but we know it’s a business. I have to manage my business, too. … We’re waiting for the best for both sides. If it doesn’t happen this year, maybe next year.”

Berríos, 24, will enter his first of three years of arbitration eligibility after the 2019 season. He has impressed over his two full seasons in the majors, posting a 3.89 ERA in 2017 and a 3.84 ERA last year. He also struck out 202 batters against 61 walks in 192 1/3 innings in last season’s All-Star-worthy campaign.

The Twins extended both Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco exactly one month ago. Kepler agreed to a five-year, $35 million deal while Polanco inked a five-year, $25.75 million pact.

