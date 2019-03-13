Justin Verlander
Report: August waiver trade deadline to be removed

By Bill BaerMar 13, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
Though July’s non-waiver trade deadline draws most of the attention, Major League Baseball has really operated with two trade deadlines. The other is the August 31 waiver trade deadline, which is considerably more complicated. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, August’s waiver trade deadline will be removed.

The MLBPA proposed the idea, per Rosenthal. He quotes an unnamed owner who calls the removal of the waiver trade deadline a “huge mistake.” That same GM worried that teams dealing with the injury bug late in the season may have to promote minor leaguers in the middle of a pennant race.

Players on the injured list still accrue service time, so it’s not substandard rosters owners are really worried about; it’s potentially starting (or resuming) the service time clock for players who otherwise might not be on the active roster.

Once the July 31 deadline passed, teams could only trade players by placing them on waivers. Starting with the team with the worst record in the same league as the player placed on waivers, teams can put in claims on that player. Once the player has been claimed, that player’s team can negotiate a trade with the claimant or choose to pull the player back from waivers. If the player is pulled back, that player can’t be traded through waivers to any other team. If a player goes through waivers unclaimed after three business days, that player’s team can trade him normally. That team can also option him to the minor leagues or release him.

Teams out of playoff contention tended to use waiver trades as a way to dump the contracts of older, less productive players on contending teams. Contending also sometimes blocked other contending teams (with better records) from making upgrades by preemptively putting in a claim on a player.

Eliminating the August 31 waiver trade deadline will create more importance on the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, which is probably obvious. Some teams may feel the need to be cautious and acquire more depth than they might need at that particular moment, since injuries and underperformance certainly occur during the final two months of the season.

Next season, active rosters will expand from 25 to 26 players and September rosters will expand to only 28 players, down from the usual 40. Teams certainly took advantage of the August 31 waiver deadline and the September 1 roster expansion, using waivers to acquire significant amounts of depth.

Nationals sign Tony Sipp

By Craig CalcaterraMar 13, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Jon Heyman reports that the Washington Nationals have signed reliever Tony Sipp. It’s a big league deal that will pay Sipp $1 million in 2019 a $2.5 million mutual option or $250,00 buyout in 2020. For what it’s worth, he’s coming off of a three-year, $18 million contract with the Astros.

Sipp, 35, spent the past five seasons in Houston where he alternated between being really dang good and pretty terrible. Which, hey, viva variety. Last year was a really dang good year: he posted a 1.86 ERA in 54 games. He pitched only 38.2 innings, though, which tells you, if you did not already know, that he’s a lefty specialist. I suppose that line also can tell you a lot about how Sipp comes down on that whole “pitchers gotta face three batters” proposal that is circulating. Put him in the “nay” column.

If the Nats get the good Tony Sipp they’ll be pretty happy with him. And even if he’s not up to his 2018 level, the fact that he’s always been pretty healthy and can give his manager 50-60 games like clockwork is a plus. The Nats would’ve killed for a durable reliever or three last season and now, in all likelihood, they’re getting one.

