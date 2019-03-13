Jason Miller/Getty Images

Collin McHugh calls out White Sox for manipulating Eloy Jiménez’s service time

By Bill BaerMar 13, 2019, 11:27 PM EDT
1 Comment

Astros pitcher Collin McHugh hasn’t been shy of sharing his point of view on the various issues surrounding Major League Baseball. He expressed solidarity with New Era workers last month, and has consistently been on top of the leagues’ service time manipulation issue. Last month, McHugh tweeted about Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. (who has since suffered an injury), “They’re not even pretending to disguise their rationale anymore. This is not good. Fans deserve better.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the White Sox announced that outfield prospect Eloy Jiménez was among the players optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Jiménez didn’t have a particularly great spring, albeit in a small sample size, batting .154/.154/.346. However, Jiménez is considered by MLB Pipeline — and many other reputable sources — to be the No. 3 prospect in baseball. He demolished minor league pitching to the tune of a .337/.384/.577 line last year between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. Besides, it’s not like the White Sox outfield has anything going for it. If the season started today, the starting outfield would consist of Adam Engel, Jon Jay, Brandon Guyer, and Daniel Palka. PECOTA projects them, collectively, to be about replacement level. Jiménez is projected to be about two wins better than a replacement-level player.

McHugh called out the White Sox for sending Jiménez down. He tweeted, “Wishing Eloy the best of luck as he goes to AAA to work on…defense? baserunning? creating excess value for a $1.5 billion franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in a decade? bunting?”

With wonks in every front office, every team has been guilty to some degree of manipulating its players service time, including McHugh’s Astros. It is assumed, generally, that because smart people think it’s a smart thing to do, then it must be smart. It’s not. Service time manipulation is actually against the rules, contrary to popular belief. That’s why front office executives dance around the issue every February and March.

Pitcher Eric O’Flaherty brought up a great point recently on Twitter. He said, “Braves could have manipulated Jason Heyward’s service time in 2010. They didn’t, and we clinched the NL wild card on the last day of the season.” In a follow-up tweet, O’Flaherty wrote, “JHey hitting a 450ft [three-run home run] on the first swing of his MLB career, with every single fan in a sold out, standing room only crowd chanting his name on Opening Day is a once in a lifetime sports moment that people will remember for the rest of their lives.”

To manipulate a player’s service time is also to be myopic. Gaining that extra year of service time might matter after the 2024 season, when Jiménez would become eligible for free agency if he were to break camp on the active roster. Who knows what the White Sox might look like heading into the 2025 season? What if the club performs above expectations this year and finds itself in contention for the AL Wild Card or, better yet, the AL Central title? It is an unlikely scenario, sure, but is it less likely than that extra year of control over Jiménez meaningfully affecting the fate of the White Sox franchise six years from now? Doubtful.

Report: August waiver trade deadline to be removed

Justin Verlander
Elsa/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 13, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
16 Comments

Though July’s non-waiver trade deadline draws most of the attention, Major League Baseball has really operated with two trade deadlines. The other is the August 31 waiver trade deadline, which is considerably more complicated. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, August’s waiver trade deadline will be removed.

The MLBPA proposed the idea, per Rosenthal. He quotes an unnamed owner who calls the removal of the waiver trade deadline a “huge mistake.” That same GM worried that teams dealing with the injury bug late in the season may have to promote minor leaguers in the middle of a pennant race.

Players on the injured list still accrue service time, so it’s not substandard rosters owners are really worried about; it’s potentially starting (or resuming) the service time clock for players who otherwise might not be on the active roster.

Once the July 31 deadline passed, teams could only trade players by placing them on waivers. Starting with the team with the worst record in the same league as the player placed on waivers, teams can put in claims on that player. Once the player has been claimed, that player’s team can negotiate a trade with the claimant or choose to pull the player back from waivers. If the player is pulled back, that player can’t be traded through waivers to any other team. If a player goes through waivers unclaimed after three business days, that player’s team can trade him normally. That team can also option him to the minor leagues or release him.

Teams out of playoff contention tended to use waiver trades as a way to dump the contracts of older, less productive players on contending teams. Contending also sometimes blocked other contending teams (with better records) from making upgrades by preemptively putting in a claim on a player.

Eliminating the August 31 waiver trade deadline will create more importance on the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, which is probably obvious. Some teams may feel the need to be cautious and acquire more depth than they might need at that particular moment, since injuries and underperformance certainly occur during the final two months of the season.

Next season, active rosters will expand from 25 to 26 players and September rosters will expand to only 28 players, down from the usual 40. Teams certainly took advantage of the August 31 waiver deadline and the September 1 roster expansion, using waivers to acquire significant amounts of depth.