Video: Miguel Cabrera pulls off hidden ball trick

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera pulled off the hidden ball trick during Monday afternoon’s Grapefruit League game against the Twins. Ehire Adrianza reached on a single against starter Tyson Ross. While Michael Reed was batting, Ross threw a pickoff throw to Cabrera at first base. Adrianza dove back and was very obviously safe, but he kept his line of sight away from Cabrera and Ross for some reason. Cabrera applied the obligatory tag, then faked a return throw to Ross. Adrianza unwittingly took his hand off of the bag to stand back up, so Cabrera quickly tagged Adrianza again to get the out.
The Tigers hung a three-spot in the fifth inning and went on to beat the Twins 3-0.
MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports that Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is expected to be out through April following surgery to repair an injured tendon in his left hand. Seager suffered the injury diving for a ball during Friday’s Cactus League game against the Cubs.
Seager, 31, was hoping for a bounce-back year after a rough 2018. He hit .221/.273/.400 with 22 home runs and 78 RBI in 630 plate appearances. This year will mark Seager’s first season in which he won’t play in at least 154 games since his rookie season in 2011.
Seager said of his injury, “It sucks, but we’ll deal with it and get through it.”
Ryon Healy will likely draw the majority of the starts at third base in Seager’s absence. Healy has spent over 900 defensive innings at third base in his major league career, but his defense leaves much to be desired.