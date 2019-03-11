Report: Padres sign Sammy Solis to minor league deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletic’s Robert Murray and Dennis Lin report that the Padres have signed reliever Sammy Solis to a minor league contract.

Solis, 30, spent the last four seasons in the majors with the Nationals. He owns a career 4.51 ERA with 136 strikeouts and 56 walks across 127 2/3 innings. Solis actually has a reverse platoon split, which means he has fared better against opposite-handed batters. He has allowed a .701 OPS to right-handed hitters as opposed to a .759 OPS to lefties.

As Lin points out, the left-handed Solis adds depth to the Padres’ bullpen now that José Castillo will miss at least two months with a left flexor strain.

