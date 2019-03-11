Report: Padres sign Sammy Solis to minor league deal

The Athletic’s Robert Murray and Dennis Lin report that the Padres have signed reliever Sammy Solis to a minor league contract.
Solis, 30, spent the last four seasons in the majors with the Nationals. He owns a career 4.51 ERA with 136 strikeouts and 56 walks across 127 2/3 innings. Solis actually has a reverse platoon split, which means he has fared better against opposite-handed batters. He has allowed a .701 OPS to right-handed hitters as opposed to a .759 OPS to lefties.
As Lin points out, the left-handed Solis adds depth to the Padres’ bullpen now that José Castillo will miss at least two months with a left flexor strain.
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera pulled off the hidden ball trick during Monday afternoon’s Grapefruit League game against the Twins. Ehire Adrianza reached on a single against starter Tyson Ross. While Michael Reed was batting, Ross threw a pickoff throw to Cabrera at first base. Adrianza dove back and was very obviously safe, but he kept his line of sight away from Cabrera and Ross for some reason. Cabrera applied the obligatory tag, then faked a return throw to Ross. Adrianza unwittingly took his hand off of the bag to stand back up, so Cabrera quickly tagged Adrianza again to get the out.
The Tigers hung a three-spot in the fifth inning and went on to beat the Twins 3-0.