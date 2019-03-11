Kyle Seager expected to be out through April following surgery on left hand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports that Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is expected to be out through April following surgery to repair an injured tendon in his left hand. Seager suffered the injury diving for a ball during Friday’s Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Seager, 31, was hoping for a bounce-back year after a rough 2018. He hit .221/.273/.400 with 22 home runs and 78 RBI in 630 plate appearances. This year will mark Seager’s first season in which he won’t play in at least 154 games since his rookie season in 2011.

Seager said of his injury, “It sucks, but we’ll deal with it and get through it.”

Ryon Healy will likely draw the majority of the starts at third base in Seager’s absence. Healy has spent over 900 defensive innings at third base in his major league career, but his defense leaves much to be desired.

