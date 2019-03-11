Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Jack Flaherty forces contract renewal, calls system “not great”

By Bill BaerMar 11, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
6 Comments

Recently, we covered the Rays’ decision to give reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell a meager $5,500 raise in renewing his contract. Teams have typically rewarded their young players who go above and beyond production-wise with more significant raises. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, for example, had his salary bumped up to $1.05 million after winning the 2016 NL MVP Award. Snell, known as a “pre-arbitration” player because he has not yet reached three years of service time, said his situation with the Rays is “disappointing.”

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty was impressive in his own right last year. As a 22-year-old, he posted a 3.34 ERA with 182 strikeouts and 59 walks across 151 innings, establishing himself as one of the Cardinals’ most reliable starters. Flaherty has just over one year of service time in the big leagues. The Cardinals offered him a $572,100 salary, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. That’s only $17,100 above the major league minimum.

Flaherty chose to reject his meager raise in protest. The Cardinals, as is their collectively bargained right, renewed his contract at a lesser $562,100. Teammate Jordan Hicks was in a similar situation, though the specific salary figures exchanged are not yet known.

Flaherty said, “It’s nothing on the Cardinals. They play within what the system is. Their process is great and it makes sense, but in the grand scheme of things, the system itself that everybody plays under just isn’t — it’s not a great system for everybody.” He added, “The system as a whole is not great.”

Because players advocating for themselves and their peers is often met with derision from fans (and the media), Flaherty preemptively defended himself. He said, “I never ever want anything to come in the way of getting a chance to play the game that we all love. We’re grown men playing a kids’ game. We all remember that. We all reflect on that. I make sure that I know that. Obviously, there is a business side to it. I like to be informed and about how teams go about it. This has nothing to do with the Cardinals. I understand the way it works. Everybody plays under the same rules, it’s just that the entirety of the system is not great.”

Flaherty shouldn’t feel a need to get out in front of the issue like that, but unfortunately, fans tend to immediately side with billionaire owners instead of the players when it comes to labor issues. The Rays and Cardinals aren’t alone in doing this to their pre-arb players. Every team does it to some degree. Usually, the issue doesn’t get much attention, but given everything else going on with free agency and service time manipulation, the teams’ decision-making processes are being put under the microscope, as they should be.

Minor League Baseball worried about low wages and gambling leading to corruption

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 11, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
13 Comments

Now that there is about to be legalized sports betting all over the country, many in baseball have voiced concern about the “integrity” of the game. Mostly this has been Rob Manfred who has attempted to get a cut of various state’s sports betting action by claiming it’s necessary to protect baseball from the scourge of corruption.

As we’ve argued here many, many times, this seems more like an attempt at a cash grab by Major League Baseball than it is about genuine concern over gambling corrupting the game. I mean, yes, I am certain they do care about gambling being a problem, but given how closely the league has partnered up with gambling interests like MGM, it’s safe to say that it’s about much more than that. In any event, given how well players and even managers and umpires are paid, the risks of gamblers getting to ballplayers and game officials and having them throw games or something is way, way less than it might’ve been at an earlier time in baseball’s history.

The same cannot be said for minor league baseball, however. There the players are paid peanuts. Indeed, Major League Baseball made a point of lobbying Congress in order to get a law passed that makes sure they are paid peanuts in perpetuity. Gee, I wonder how those two things play together?

As the Boston Herald reports, not too well. At least not in the mind of Minor League Baseball’s president and CEO Pat O’Connor, who specifically cites the low wages of minor leaguers and says “it’s not if, but when” there is corruption from gambling on baseball. O’Connor lays out a scenario regarding how a player could, quite easily, become compromised. The general idea is that even the smallest favor for the smallest amount of money, while not truly threatening the game directly, could lead to a player being blackmailed under threat of being banned from the game.

Is that realistic? Hard to say. Seems a little cinematic in the way O’Connor describes it, but I’m sure people looking to get an edge illegally are more creative than he or I could ever be. There is not a lot of wagering on minor league baseball at the moment, so perhaps the concern is overstated, but that could certainly change, especially there are more and more places putting lines on sports across the country. And, of course, minor leaguers sometimes become major leaguers, so if a player is compromised early on like O’Connor says, it could prove to be a problem further down the road. I don’t know.

I do know one thing, though: casinos do not want compromised games. It could kill their whole business if people think a fix is in. Which makes me wonder if pressure from MLB’s partners in the casino business will lead to better pay for minor leaguers more quickly than any fleeting sense of human decency on MLB’s own part ever could.

 