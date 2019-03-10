Vlad Guerrero Jr. out three weeks with oblique strain

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports that baseball’s top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., has suffered a Grade 1 oblique strain. It apparently occurred in Friday’s game. Davidi says that the Blue Jays estimate that Guerrero will need three weeks to recover.
And with that, Guerrero’s spring training is effectively over. He’ll likely need to sit a bit at the beginning of the season and the Jays will, no doubt, have him get back up to game speed in the minors after he gets a clean bill of health.
And, in so doing, will no longer have to answer questions as to their motivations for keeping him off the big league roster.
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera pulled off the hidden ball trick during Monday afternoon’s Grapefruit League game against the Twins. Ehire Adrianza reached on a single against starter Tyson Ross. While Michael Reed was batting, Ross threw a pickoff throw to Cabrera at first base. Adrianza dove back and was very obviously safe, but he kept his line of sight away from Cabrera and Ross for some reason. Cabrera applied the obligatory tag, then faked a return throw to Ross. Adrianza unwittingly took his hand off of the bag to stand back up, so Cabrera quickly tagged Adrianza again to get the out.
The Tigers hung a three-spot in the fifth inning and went on to beat the Twins 3-0.