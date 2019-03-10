Vlad Guerrero Jr. out three weeks with an oblique strain

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports that baseball’s top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., has suffered a Grade 1 oblique strain. It apparently occurred in Friday’s game. Davidi says that the Blue Jays estimate that Guerrero will need three weeks to recover.

And with that, Guerrero’s spring training is effectively over. He’ll likely need to sit a bit at the beginning of the season and the Jays will, no doubt, have him get back up to game speed in the minors after he gets a clean bill of health.

And, in so doing, will no longer have to answer questions as to their motivations for keeping him off the big league roster.

