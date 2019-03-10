Report: Diamondbacks to sign Adam Jones

FS1’s Dontrelle Willis broke some news earlier, reporting that free agent outfielder Adam Jones and the Diamondbacks were close to agreement on a contract. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirms the report. The deal will be for one year and $3 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Jones, 33, hit .281/.313/.419 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI in 613 plate appearances with the Orioles last season. The veteran is entering his 14th season in the majors.
Though defensive metrics haven’t been kind to him in recent years, Jones will assume a regular role in center field, ousting Ketel Marte. Per Rosenthal, Marte is expected to assume a superutility role.
Red Sox starter Rick Porcello is a hardliner when it comes to performance enhancing drug use in baseball. He has, in the past, expressed support for harsher penalties for those who test positive. In 2016, Porcello said, “I’m all in favor for a much, much more severe punishment or a lifetime ban.”
Teammate Steven Wright tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2) on Wednesday, resulting in an 80-game suspension. Wright said in a statement, “Although I do not dispute the validity of the test, I was shocked as I have nver intentionally ingested anything for performance-enhancing purposes.”
Porcello still thinks PED users should receive harsher penalties, MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports. “It doesn’t change. I feel the same way that I felt in the past,” Porcello said.
Porcello also said Wright owes his Red Sox teammates an explanation for testing positive. Thus far, Wright has not addressed the team as a whole. It is not known yet if that will actually happen.
Wright, a knuckleballer, was limited to 53 2/3 innings last season due to injuries as well as a 15-game suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy. When he did pitch, he was effective, posting a 2.68 ERA in four starts and 16 appearances out of the bullpen.