Mariners, Athletics name starters for Tokyo series

The Mariners and Athletics will kick off the regular season a week before the other 28 teams with a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan March 20 and 21. The clubs have announced their starters for both series.

For the Mariners, Marco Gonzales will start the first game, followed by Yusei Kikuchi. For the A’s, Mike Fiers will start the first game, followed by Brett Anderson.

Here’s a quick rundown of the players’ stats from last season:

Gonzales : 166 2/3 IP, 13-9, 4.00 ERA, 145 K, 32 BB

: 166 2/3 IP, 13-9, 4.00 ERA, 145 K, 32 BB Kikuchi (Japan): 163 2/3 IP, 14-4, 3.08 ERA, 153 K, 45 BB

(Japan): 163 2/3 IP, 14-4, 3.08 ERA, 153 K, 45 BB Fiers : 172 IP, 12-8, 3.56 ERA, 139 K, 37 BB

: 172 IP, 12-8, 3.56 ERA, 139 K, 37 BB Anderson: 80 1/3 IP, 4-5, 4.48 ERA, 47 K, 13 BB

The regular season will kick off domestically on March 28. The first games, with 1:05 PM ET starts, will feature the Mets versus the Nationals and the Orioles versus the Yankees.

