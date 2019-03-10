Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Mariners, Athletics name starters for Tokyo series

By Bill BaerMar 10, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Mariners and Athletics will kick off the regular season a week before the other 28 teams with a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan March 20 and 21. The clubs have announced their starters for both series.

For the Mariners, Marco Gonzales will start the first game, followed by Yusei Kikuchi. For the A’s, Mike Fiers will start the first game, followed by Brett Anderson.

Here’s a quick rundown of the players’ stats from last season:

  • Gonzales: 166 2/3 IP, 13-9, 4.00 ERA, 145 K, 32 BB
  • Kikuchi (Japan): 163 2/3 IP, 14-4, 3.08 ERA, 153 K, 45 BB
  • Fiers: 172 IP, 12-8, 3.56 ERA, 139 K, 37 BB
  • Anderson: 80 1/3 IP, 4-5, 4.48 ERA, 47 K, 13 BB

The regular season will kick off domestically on March 28. The first games, with 1:05 PM ET starts, will feature the Mets versus the Nationals and the Orioles versus the Yankees.

Report: Diamondbacks to sign Adam Jones

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 10, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

FS1’s Dontrelle Willis broke some news earlier, reporting that free agent outfielder Adam Jones and the Diamondbacks were close to agreement on a contract. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirms the report. The deal will be for one year and $3 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Jones, 33, hit .281/.313/.419 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI in 613 plate appearances with the Orioles last season. The veteran is entering his 14th season in the majors.

Though defensive metrics haven’t been kind to him in recent years, Jones will assume a regular role in center field, ousting Ketel Marte. Per Rosenthal, Marte is expected to assume a superutility role.