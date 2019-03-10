Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jo Adell expected to miss 10-12 weeks with ankle, hamstring injuries

By Bill BaerMar 10, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
Angels outfield prospect Jo Adell suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right ankle and a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Saturday afternoon’s Cactus League game against the Cubs. The Angels note that a general timeline for recovery is 10-12 weeks.

Per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger, Adell says he injured his hamstring on a first-to-third in the second inning Saturday. As he was pulling into third base, Adell rolled over his ankle.

Adell, 19, was selected by the Angels in the first round (10th overall) in the 2017 draft. He is, according to MLB Pipeline, the Angels’ No. 1 prospect and No. 15 overall across the league. He earned a promotion to Double-A Mobile at the end of July after batting .290/.345/.546 in 261 plate appearances with High-A Inland Empire.

Adell wasn’t likely to see his way to the majors this season before the injury. Missing two to three months will obviously hamper that possibility further.

Report: Diamondbacks to sign Adam Jones

By Bill BaerMar 10, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
FS1’s Dontrelle Willis broke some news earlier, reporting that free agent outfielder Adam Jones and the Diamondbacks were close to agreement on a contract. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirms the report. The deal will be for one year and $3 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Jones, 33, hit .281/.313/.419 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI in 613 plate appearances with the Orioles last season. The veteran is entering his 14th season in the majors.

Though defensive metrics haven’t been kind to him in recent years, Jones will assume a regular role in center field, ousting Ketel Marte. Per Rosenthal, Marte is expected to assume a superutility role.