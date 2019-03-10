Jo Adell expected to miss 10-12 weeks with ankle, hamstring injuries

Angels outfield prospect Jo Adell suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right ankle and a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Saturday afternoon’s Cactus League game against the Cubs. The Angels note that a general timeline for recovery is 10-12 weeks.

Per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger, Adell says he injured his hamstring on a first-to-third in the second inning Saturday. As he was pulling into third base, Adell rolled over his ankle.

Adell, 19, was selected by the Angels in the first round (10th overall) in the 2017 draft. He is, according to MLB Pipeline, the Angels’ No. 1 prospect and No. 15 overall across the league. He earned a promotion to Double-A Mobile at the end of July after batting .290/.345/.546 in 261 plate appearances with High-A Inland Empire.

Adell wasn’t likely to see his way to the majors this season before the injury. Missing two to three months will obviously hamper that possibility further.

Follow @Baer_Bill