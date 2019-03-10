Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Blake Snell on contract renewal situation with Rays: ‘It’s disappointing.’

By Bill BaerMar 10, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
5 Comments

On Friday, the Rays renewed reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell‘s contract for $573,700. Teams typically have the power to simply renew their younger players’ contracts at or near the league minimum salary, which this year is $555,000. In exceptional cases like Snell’s, however, teams bump up that player’s salary a bit more as a reward for performing well and to engender good will going forward. The Cubs, for example, bumped Kris Bryant up to $1.05 million after he won the NL MVP Award in 2016.

Issuing a statement from his agents at Sosnick, Cobbe & Karon, Snell said (via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times):

The Rays have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to renew me at or near the league-minimum salary. They also have the ability to more adequately compensate me, as other organizations have done with players who have similar achievements to mine. The Rays chose the former. I will have no further comment and look forward to competing with my teammates and field staff in our quest to win the World Series in 2019.

Snell also said on Friday, via Topkin, “It’s disappointing. You want fair. But at the same time they don’t have to do it, so I understand the business side of it.”

Snell made $558,200 last season, so he got a $15,500 raise. The major league minimum salary increased $10,000 from 2018 to ’19, so it is effectively a $5,500 raise. In 2018, the 26-year-old went 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA and a 221/64 K/BB ratio in 180 2/3 innings. His 21 wins led all of baseball while his 1.89 ERA was the best mark in the AL.

Topkin notes that the Rays have a strict structure in place for players not yet eligible for arbitration. By not awarding good faith raises, the Rays will have to pay less as the player goes through his three years of salary arbitration. That being said, it seems like the Rays are already resigning themselves to watching Snell bolt into free agency in four years. If they weren’t, they would have made a good faith gesture to him rather than offend him with frugality.

Report: Diamondbacks to sign Adam Jones

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 10, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

FS1’s Dontrelle Willis broke some news earlier, reporting that free agent outfielder Adam Jones and the Diamondbacks were close to agreement on a contract. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirms the report. The deal will be for one year and $3 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Jones, 33, hit .281/.313/.419 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI in 613 plate appearances with the Orioles last season. The veteran is entering his 14th season in the majors.

Though defensive metrics haven’t been kind to him in recent years, Jones will assume a regular role in center field, ousting Ketel Marte. Per Rosenthal, Marte is expected to assume a superutility role.