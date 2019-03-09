Royals sign Martin Maldonado to a one-year deal

The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with free agent catcher Martin Maldonado. Maldonado can earn $1.4 million in incentives for games caught. The deal is pending a physical.
The Royals were in need of a catcher after losing Salvador Perez for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Maldonado — an excellent defensive catcher who is limited offensively — was in need of a job after languishing on the free agent market all winter and into spring training. Last week he fired his agent, Scott Boras, and hired Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group. Ken Rosenthal reported that Maldonado turned down a two-year, $12 million contract offer from the Houston Astros when free agency began last fall. So, yeah, ouch.
Maldonado spent last season with the Angels and Astros, hitting .225 with nine homers and 44 RBIs in 119 games. He is considered the best pitch-framer in the game, however, and will no doubt be an asset to an inexperienced Royals pitching staff.
Bryce Harper made his debut for the Philadelphia Phillies this afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was just a spring game and doesn’t count for anything, obviously, but it probably got a higher rating in Philly than most anything else has for some time. Folks there are, quite understandably, excited about their new $330 million star.
As far as it went there was no real action: Harper came to the plate twice and drew five-pitch walks in each appearance. After the first walk he was knocked in with a two-run homer by Rhys Hoskins. After his second walk he was pulled for a pinch runner. He had no defensive chances because he was the DH. End scene.
The highlight of the day: Harper came to the plate to the theme song from “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” Which, if you want to overthink it a bit could suggest that, like the title character, he plans to flee Philly and go to Los Angeles as soon as things get dicey there, but let’s not start any irresponsible rumors, shall we?