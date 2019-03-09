Getty Images

Esteban Loaiza sentenced to three years in prison on drug charges

By Craig CalcaterraMar 9, 2019, 6:58 AM EST
4 Comments

A little over a year ago former big league pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in San Diego and charged with transporting roughly 44 pounds of heroin and cocaine. That, you may or may not know, is against the law.

His arrest occurred, San Diego’s CBS8.com reports, after police — likely acting on a tip, but it’s unclear — trailed him in a Mercedes SUV to a house in Imperial Beach, California, near the Mexico border. There he moved the twenty packages of drugs to a minivan parked in the garage and left. He was pulled over and police dogs detected traces of drugs in the SUV. They then got a warrant, went back to the house and found the drugs in a hidden compartment in the van. The house, for what it’s worth, was basically empty and was referred to by prosecutors as a stash house.

Last summer Loaiza pleaded guilty in federal court. Yesterday he was sentenced to three years in prison. As part of his plea he admitted that he planned to distribute the stuff. Which, well, yeah. Loaiza in court:

“I would like to apologize to my family and my fans, both in the United States and Mexico. I swear I’m not going to do this kind of thing again. I’m not this type of person.”

Not anymore at least. Loaiza, born in Mexico, will likely be deported after his sentence.

Loaiza pitched for eight different teams in his career, spending four years with the Pirates and three years each with the White Sox, Rangers and Blue Jays. He spent two years in L.A. and Oakland — where he was arrested for a DUI in 2006 — and a year each with the Yankees and Nationals. His best season came in 2003 when he went 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA for the White Sox, finishing second in the Cy Young balloting. For his career he was 126-114 with a 4.65 ERA in 377 games, starting 333 of them.

After his playing career he was married to the Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, but she filed for divorce, alleging financial impropriety on Loaiza’s part. She would die in a plane crash before any of that would be resolved. Which is to say, this was not Loazia’s first experience with controversy and trouble.

In other news, the prison baseball team is about to improve tremendously.

Rays to renew Blake Snell at only $573,700

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 8, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
24 Comments

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are going to renew Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell for $573,700 for the 2019 season. That means Snell will make only $15,500 more than he made last season. The minimum salary for 2018 is $555,000, up $10,000 from last year.

Such moves are not uncommon for pre-arbitration players like Snell. Players with less than three years of service time have no leverage whatsoever and the clubs can play them whatever they want as long as it’s not below the minimum salary.

That said, it’s also not unheard of for clubs to give pre-arb players higher salaries for exceptional performance. For example, the Cubs paid Kris Bryant $1.05 million following his MVP-winning 2016 season despite the fact he was not yet arbitration-eligible. Snell, of course, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2018, winning a major league-best 21 games with only five losses and posted an AL-best 1.89 ERA with 221 strikeouts and 64 walks in 180.2 innings.

The salary structure, as provided by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, gives total free agency to players with more than six years of service time, some moderate amounts of leverage to players with 3-6 years of service time thanks to arbitration, and no leverage at all to guys, like Snell, in their first three seasons. Yet, because teams have emphasized youth so much in recent years, it is lowest-paid players who provide the most value to teams through their production, upsetting the expectations created by the salary structure. It’s thus a broken system that the players must attempt to rectify through negotiation going forward.

But just because the Rays can be this stingy with their ace doesn’t mean that it’s right for them to do so. Nor does it mean that they should. It’s, quite frankly, a cheap and low-rent move. They should do better by their players, especially their superstars.