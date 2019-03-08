Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia

Sad news for an all-time great: Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia. As a result the 74-year-old Hall of Famer has retired from public life, his family says. He will continue to work at the winery he owns in Calistoga, California.
Seaver was a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner — in 1969, 1973 and 1975 — and was the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year. His career record: 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts and 61 shutouts from 1967-86. He won 20 games five times in his career and, of course, was the star of the 1969 Miracle Mets. He tossed a no-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds in 1978. Seaver was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility with 98.84 percent of the vote. That vote percentage would remain the record until Ken Griffey and, later, Mariano River would pass the mark in 2016 and 2019, respectively.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros have made one- and two-year contract offers to free agent starter Dallas Keuchel. The offers, however, were not what the lefty is looking for. What Keuchel is looking for is not specifically known yet.
Keuchel, 31, finished with a 3.74 ERA and a 153/58 K/BB ratio in 204 2/3 innings last season with the Astros. He’s been mostly terrific over the last five years, including winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2015. However, his age and a shaky 2016 effort in which he posted a 4.55 ERA may have teams balking at committing to him beyond one or two years.
The Phillies were also reportedly in touch with Keuchel recently, as Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday. However, the Phillies may be done spending after signing Bryce Harper to a record 13-year, $330 million contract.
Keuchel isn’t alone. Jake Arrieta waited until March 12 to sign last year, agreeing on a three-year, $75 million deal with the Phillies. It is certainly possible Keuchel can still find what he’s looking for — his agent, after all, is Scott Boras.