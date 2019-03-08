Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros have made one- and two-year contract offers to free agent starter Dallas Keuchel. The offers, however, were not what the lefty is looking for. What Keuchel is looking for is not specifically known yet.

Keuchel, 31, finished with a 3.74 ERA and a 153/58 K/BB ratio in 204 2/3 innings last season with the Astros. He’s been mostly terrific over the last five years, including winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2015. However, his age and a shaky 2016 effort in which he posted a 4.55 ERA may have teams balking at committing to him beyond one or two years.

The Phillies were also reportedly in touch with Keuchel recently, as Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday. However, the Phillies may be done spending after signing Bryce Harper to a record 13-year, $330 million contract.

Keuchel isn’t alone. Jake Arrieta waited until March 12 to sign last year, agreeing on a three-year, $75 million deal with the Phillies. It is certainly possible Keuchel can still find what he’s looking for — his agent, after all, is Scott Boras.

