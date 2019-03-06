Getty Images

Report: MLB looking into Bryce Harper’s comments about Mike Trout

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2019, 10:54 AM EST
Yesterday we wrote about Bryce Harper saying, “If you think I’m not going to call Mike Trout in 2020 to have him come to Philly, you’re crazy.”

It was a totally understandable and obvious thing for Harper to say because (a) Mike Trout is amazing; (b) Philly loves Mike Trout and there are lots of reasons to believe Mike Trout will want to go to Philly when he’s a free agent; and (c) Bryce Harper is going to be in Philly for the next 13 years and only a certifiably insane person would not want Mike Trout as a teammate.

While not a huge bit of news substantively, procedurally it might be a problem because, as Bill noted, MLB has rules against players and teams talking about players who are under contract with other teams that fall under the heading of “tampering.” Bill predicted that MLB would have something to say about Harper’s comments and, yep, MLB does:

They may fine Harper or give him a rhetorical slap on the wrist. Pretty sure Harper can afford it, of course, so all of this will be forgotten by tea time today.

In other news, while I understand the purpose of the tampering rules, I find it amusing yet unsurprising that Major League Baseball seems to be far more concerned about behavior that may spark a bidding war over a star player than they are about potentially collusive behavior or front office types anonymously talking smack about free agents to national reporters, which has the effect of driving down their market.

Bryce Harper will get a talking to or a fine for saying the bleedin’ obvious. “A rival evaluator” whose identity is pretty easy to ascertain will get quoted saying they think a player will break down or that his swing is exploitable or some nonsense and no one bats an eye. Yay.

Report: MLB to change All-Star starter selection procedure

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2019, 12:11 PM EST
Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Major League Baseball plans to introduce an a new step to the All-Star voting procedure this season with something called “Election Day,” aimed at picking the starters at each position.

The regular All-Star voting will proceed as normal. Then, once that’s done, the the top three vote-getters at each position will be placed on a new ballot from which fans would then vote again during a single day to decide who starts.

Which sort of defeats the putative purpose of the weeks of fan voting to begin with, which has always been about selecting starters. Of course this greatly serves the actual purpose of All-Star voting, which is to drive internet traffic to the extraordinarily lucratively sponsored MLB.com All-Star voting site, brought to you by eSurance or whoever the heck it is now.

If you doubt that that’s the actual purpose of All-Star voting, ask yourself what interest is best served by allowing fans to vote a gabillion times and to easily circumvent even those restrictions, which they certainly can and do: (a) choosing the best, most deserving All-Star team possible; or (b) encouraging maximum site traffic and sponsor engagement. I submit to you that it’s the latter.

Now ask yourself what an additional round of voting does. Yeah, again, it drives traffic to the website and sponsor. And does so at a time — post regular voting — when, in the past, all the traffic has usually died. Now they’ll squeeze one massive traffic day out of it, all while, possibly, getting a top vote getter knocked out of an All-Star start for what is, in essence, a gimmick. Which, because it’s the All-Star Game and the All-Star Game doesn’t matter means I won’t lose much sleep over this, but just know what’s going on when MLB’s P.R. machine tries to sell it as some exciting new way to get a better All-Star team or whatever.

Another new wrinkle being discussed, according to Passan:  increasing prize money to the Home Run Derby to entice top talent to take part. Last year’s winner, Bryce Harper, just signed a $330 million contract, so if he’s reluctant and you still want to get him on board, you had better come with some pretty big money, guys.

Luckily, there will be more money on hand thanks to the Election Day gimmick.