Getty Images

Cameron Maybin was arrested for a DUI last week

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2019, 8:42 AM EST
4 Comments

Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona. Usually we hear about these things more quickly — there are folks who scan the police blotter for recognizable names for a living — but this one slipped through until yesterday afternoon somehow.

NBC Sports Bay Area dug into it, though, and found that, according to the police report, Maybin was driving 55 mph in a 35-mph zone and veered into another lane prompting the traffic stop. He told the first officer on the scene he had “a couple of glasses of wine with dinner” — it was nearly 2:30 a.m. at the time — and told a second officer on the scene that he had had five glasses of wine. He later said they were “pretty big” glasses. Maybin failed field sobriety tests and blew a whopping .142 on the breathalyzer. After being arrested he consented to a blood test and, for some reason, two more breath tests which registered a .127 BAC and a .125 BAC approximately an hour after his arrest. He was cooperative with police and was released just before 5 a.m.

The Giants said, they were “aware and are monitoring the situation, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Maybin, 31, hit .249/.326/.336 with four home runs, 10 stolen bases in 384 plate appearances for the Marlins and Mariners last season. He signed a minor league deal with San Francisco in mid-February.

Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement has a provision for mandatory evaluations by trained professional for players who are suspected of an alcohol use problem, which includes players who are arrested for DUI or other crimes involving alcohol. There are no policies, however, which discipline players who get a DUI.

Report: Active rosters to expand to 26 players in 2020

Elsa/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 5, 2019, 8:17 PM EST
9 Comments

Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reports that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are close to agreeing to expand active rosters to 26 players for the start of the 2020 regular season. This is in exchange for a commitment to discuss larger economic issues after Opening Day, which is later this month.

Additionally, September rosters would be lowered from 40 players to 28 players, beginning in 2020. This is done in part to help speed along the pace of September games, which tended to drag on because teams had many more relief pitching options and thus could afford to make plenty of pitching changes. Additionally, teams not in the playoff picture tended to play their young, inexperienced players even if the game technically mattered because it was being played with a team that was in the playoff hunt. As a result, certain teams that got lucky with their September schedules essentially got free wins down the stretch.

The union wants to discuss larger economic issues as the free agent market stagnated in recent years. While Bryce Harper and Manny Machado eventually got their money, A) it took them a lot longer than usual to actually reach an agreement, and B) lesser-skilled free agents are still on the market or settled for lesser contracts than they might have had to even just a few years ago. There are myriad reasons for free agency becoming what it is today and the union is hoping to address those reasons ahead of December 2021, when the collective bargaining agreement expires. The union is also aware of service time manipulation, so that may be another topic brought up.