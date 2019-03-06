Cameron Maybin was arrested for a DUI last week

Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona. Usually we hear about these things more quickly — there are folks who scan the police blotter for recognizable names for a living — but this one slipped through until yesterday afternoon somehow.

NBC Sports Bay Area dug into it, though, and found that, according to the police report, Maybin was driving 55 mph in a 35-mph zone and veered into another lane prompting the traffic stop. He told the first officer on the scene he had “a couple of glasses of wine with dinner” — it was nearly 2:30 a.m. at the time — and told a second officer on the scene that he had had five glasses of wine. He later said they were “pretty big” glasses. Maybin failed field sobriety tests and blew a whopping .142 on the breathalyzer. After being arrested he consented to a blood test and, for some reason, two more breath tests which registered a .127 BAC and a .125 BAC approximately an hour after his arrest. He was cooperative with police and was released just before 5 a.m.

The Giants said, they were “aware and are monitoring the situation, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Maybin, 31, hit .249/.326/.336 with four home runs, 10 stolen bases in 384 plate appearances for the Marlins and Mariners last season. He signed a minor league deal with San Francisco in mid-February.

Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement has a provision for mandatory evaluations by trained professional for players who are suspected of an alcohol use problem, which includes players who are arrested for DUI or other crimes involving alcohol. There are no policies, however, which discipline players who get a DUI.

