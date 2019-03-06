Getty Images

Cameron Maybin arrested for DUI last week

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2019, 8:42 AM EST
Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona. Usually we hear about these things more quickly — there are folks who scan the police blotter for recognizable names for a living — but this one slipped through until yesterday afternoon somehow.

NBC Sports Bay Area dug into it, though, and found that, according to the police report, Maybin was driving 55 mph in a 35-mph zone and veered into another lane prompting the traffic stop. He told the first officer on the scene he had “a couple of glasses of wine with dinner” — it was nearly 2:30 a.m. at the time — and told a second officer on the scene that he had had five glasses of wine. He later said they were “pretty big” glasses. Maybin failed field sobriety tests and blew a whopping .142 on the breathalyzer. After being arrested he consented to a blood test and, for some reason, two more breath tests which registered a .127 BAC and a .125 BAC approximately an hour after his arrest. He was cooperative with police and was released just before 5 a.m.

The Giants said, they were “aware and are monitoring the situation, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Maybin, 31, hit .249/.326/.336 with four home runs, 10 stolen bases in 384 plate appearances for the Marlins and Mariners last season. He signed a minor league deal with San Francisco in mid-February.

Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement has a provision for mandatory evaluations by trained professional for players who are suspected of an alcohol use problem, which includes players who are arrested for DUI or other crimes involving alcohol. There are no policies, however, which discipline players who get a DUI.

Report: MLB to change All-Star starter selection procedure

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2019, 12:11 PM EST
Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Major League Baseball plans to introduce an a new step to the All-Star voting procedure this season with something called “Election Day,” aimed at picking the starters at each position.

The regular All-Star voting will proceed as normal. Then, once that’s done, the the top three vote-getters at each position will be placed on a new ballot from which fans would then vote again during a single day to decide who starts.

Which sort of defeats the putative purpose of the weeks of fan voting to begin with, which has always been about selecting starters. Of course this greatly serves the actual purpose of All-Star voting, which is to drive internet traffic to the extraordinarily lucratively sponsored MLB.com All-Star voting site, brought to you by eSurance or whoever the heck it is now.

If you doubt that that’s the actual purpose of All-Star voting, ask yourself what interest is best served by allowing fans to vote a gabillion times and to easily circumvent even those restrictions, which they certainly can and do: (a) choosing the best, most deserving All-Star team possible; or (b) encouraging maximum site traffic and sponsor engagement. I submit to you that it’s the latter.

Now ask yourself what an additional round of voting does. Yeah, again, it drives traffic to the website and sponsor. And does so at a time — post regular voting — when, in the past, all the traffic has usually died. Now they’ll squeeze one massive traffic day out of it, all while, possibly, getting a top vote getter knocked out of an All-Star start for what is, in essence, a gimmick. Which, because it’s the All-Star Game and the All-Star Game doesn’t matter means I won’t lose much sleep over this, but just know what’s going on when MLB’s P.R. machine tries to sell it as some exciting new way to get a better All-Star team or whatever.

Another new wrinkle being discussed, according to Passan:  increasing prize money to the Home Run Derby to entice top talent to take part. Last year’s winner, Bryce Harper, just signed a $330 million contract, so if he’s reluctant and you still want to get him on board, you had better come with some pretty big money, guys.

Luckily, there will be more money on hand thanks to the Election Day gimmick.