After backpack ban, lockers to be placed outside Nats Park

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2019, 3:24 PM EST
Back in early February the Washington Nationals announced that, starting this season, fans will no longer be able to bring backpacks into the ballpark. They cited “security” for the ban. As I wrote at the time, there is a lot of reason to be dubious about that claim, but for whatever reason, you cannot bring your backpacks into Nats Park this year.

In totally unrelated news:

Binbox, a D.C.-based start-up, will make 500 medium- and large-sized storage lockers available at the right field and home plate gates outside Nationals Park this season . . . Medium lockers (10-by-15-by-22 inches) will be available for $2 per hour, charged in six-minute increments. Large lockers (15-by-15-by-22) will be available for $3 an hour. Binbox’s rental fees will be capped at $10 and $15, respectively, each game.

The Nationals will, reportedly,  not make money off the locker rentals, so this would appear not to be a direct gouge, but I am going to assume that Binbox is not being allowed to place their lockers on the park’s premises for nothing, so there has to be some sort of benefit here, be it a flat fee or something else.

If not, I’m going into the locker business and I’m setting up shop at Nats park and I’m charging $1.95 and $2.95 hour with flat fees of $9 and $14, respectively. Bet I can still do OK as long as someone stakes me up front for the lockers.

Anyway, enjoy the ballgame. It’s gonna cost you more now than it did before.

Steven Wright tests positive for GHRP-2, suspended 80 games

By Bill BaerMar 6, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Red Sox starter Steven Wright has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2).

Wright, 34, underwent an arthroscopy and a debridement procedure on his left knee in November. The Red Sox were planning on having him work out of the bullpen, but he won’t be doing that until the summer. Presumably, Wright was taking the substance in order to aid his recovery from his surgery. Wright is a knuckleballer, so he wasn’t trying to add more zip to his fastball.

Due to injuries, Wright has managed to pitch only 77 2/3 innings over the last two seasons. Last year, across four starts and 16 relief appearances, the right-hander posted a 2.68 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 26 walks.

The Red Sox haven’t seemed interested in bringing back free agent flamethrower Craig Kimbrel, but perhaps losing Wright for half a season might motivate the club to add more bullpen depth. There are still some decent names out there beyond Kimbrel.