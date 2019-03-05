Travis Jankowski to miss three months with fractured left wrist

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski suffered a fractured left wrist diving for a ball during Saturday’s Cactus League game against the Rangers. MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports that Jankowski will have surgery to repair his wrist and will miss about three months.

Jankowski, 27, was slated to be a backup outfielder on the Padres’ 25-man roster. The starting sports are already spoken for with Manuel Margot, Wil Myers, and Hunter Renfroe. However, Franmil Reyes now has much improved odds of making the Opening Day roster.

Last season, Jankowski hit .259/.332/.346 with 24 stolen bases in 387 plate appearances. He was one of only three Padres to reach double-digits in stolen bases, so the club will certainly miss his speed and defense coming off the bench.

