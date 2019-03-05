Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Travis Jankowski to miss three months with fractured left wrist

By Bill BaerMar 5, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski suffered a fractured left wrist diving for a ball during Saturday’s Cactus League game against the Rangers. MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports that Jankowski will have surgery to repair his wrist and will miss about three months.

Jankowski, 27, was slated to be a backup outfielder on the Padres’ 25-man roster. The starting sports are already spoken for with Manuel Margot, Wil Myers, and Hunter Renfroe. However, Franmil Reyes now has much improved odds of making the Opening Day roster.

Last season, Jankowski hit .259/.332/.346 with 24 stolen bases in 387 plate appearances. He was one of only three Padres to reach double-digits in stolen bases, so the club will certainly miss his speed and defense coming off the bench.

Luis Severino scratched with ‘right shoulder discomfort’

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 5, 2019, 1:37 PM EST
3 Comments

Yankees starter Luis Severino was scratched from today’s game — his first scheduled spring training game — after he left the field during warmups with “right shoulder discomfort.” The Yankees said that he will undergo further examination and evaluation this afternoon.

Severnio just signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension which will take him through the 2022 season, with a club option for the 2023 season. He finished ninth in AL Cy Young Award balloting last season, going 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and a 220/46 K/BB ratio in 191 1/3 innings. He also finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting in 2017.

Updates as we hear them.