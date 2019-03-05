Report: Active rosters to expand to 26 players in 2020

Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reports that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are close to agreeing to expand active rosters to 26 players for the start of the 2020 regular season. This is in exchange for a commitment to discuss larger economic issues after Opening Day, which is later this month.
Additionally, September rosters would be lowered from 40 players to 28 players, beginning in 2020. This is done in part to help speed along the pace of September games, which tended to drag on because teams had many more relief pitching options and thus could afford to make plenty of pitching changes. Additionally, teams not in the playoff picture tended to play their young, inexperienced players even if the game technically mattered because it was being played with a team that was in the playoff hunt. As a result, certain teams that got lucky with their September schedules essentially got free wins down the stretch.
The union wants to discuss larger economic issues as the free agent market stagnated in recent years. While Bryce Harper and Manny Machado eventually got their money, A) it took them a lot longer than usual to actually reach an agreement, and B) lesser-skilled free agents are still on the market or settled for lesser contracts than they might have had to even just a few years ago. There are myriad reasons for free agency becoming what it is today and the union is hoping to address those reasons ahead of December 2021, when the collective bargaining agreement expires. The union is also aware of service time manipulation, so that may be another topic brought up.
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty made an outstanding Grapefruit League start against the Phillies on Tuesday afternoon, spinning four scoreless innings, limiting the Phillies to just two hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. Seven of those strikeouts came consecutively in the second through fourth innings.
The Phillies led off with back-to-back singles in the second inning, putting runners on first and third. Flaherty bounced back by fanning Andrew Knapp, then getting Aaron Altherr to whiff on strike three while J.T. Realmuto was caught trying to steal second base. In the third, Flaherty struck out Maikel Franco, Sean Rodríguez, and Andrew McCutchen in 1-2-3 order. In the fourth, Jean Segura and Nick Williams both struck out before Rhys Hoskins ended the streak with an inning-ending ground out.
Despite Flaherty’s effort, the Cardinals lost 2-1 to the Phillies. Rodríguez brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Malquin Canelo hit a walk-off RBI double in the ninth.
According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Flaherty is the first Cardinals pitcher to strike out seven consecutive batters in a spring training game since Lance Lynn struck out eight in a row back in 2014 against the Braves.
Flaherty, 23, finished fifth in NL Rookie of the Year balloting last year, posting a 3.34 ERA with 182 strikeouts and 59 walks across 151 innings. He will reprise his role as part of a rotation that also includes Miles Mikolas, Michael Wacha, and Adam Wainwright. The fifth member of the rotation is still not known as Carlos Martínez is on the mend and Alex Reyes may not be ready for the start of the regular season.