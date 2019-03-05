Getty Images

MLB, MLBPA enters into player transfer agreement with Mexican Baseball League

By Craig Calcaterra
Mar 5, 2019
Major League Baseball announced today that it, the MLBPA and the 30 teams have ratified a two-year player transfer agreement with the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol (LMB). It’s similar to the agreements MLB has recently entered with professional leagues in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and FCB Cuba.

Under the new agreement all Mexican League players who are under contract will become eligible to sign with any Major League club the off-season after the player qualifies as a “Foreign Professional” under MLB’s collective bargaining agreement (i.e., when the player is at least 25 years old and has six or more years of professional baseball experience abroad). Mexican League players who are released before that time can sign in the U.S. as well. Major League teams that sign a player from a Mexican club will owe that club a one-time release fee of 15% of the total guaranteed value of the MLB contract or 35% of the signing bonus if it’s a minor league deal.

Rob Manfred’s comment on the deal:

“Major League Baseball is pleased to further solidify its longstanding relationship with the LMB with this agreement. Mexico is an important market for our game, as demonstrated by our three series in Monterrey in the months ahead. We look forward to the opportunities to develop more Major League players and baseball fans in the country.”

Tony Clark:

“Mexican players past and present have looked forward to a time when there would be a fair and transparent path to pursue their dreams of playing Major League Baseball. This agreement provides for that.”

The bit about “fair and transparent” is not a minor point here, as there is a sordid history between LMB and Major League Baseball when it comes to players switching leagues.

In the past, LMB teams have charged exorbitant fees to allow players to leave Mexico, often as high as 75%. By way of example, Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias signed with the Diablos Rojos of LMB when he was 15. He later signed a deal with the Dodgers that had a $1 million signing bonus attached, and almost all of it went to the Rojos in order to get them to allow him to join the Dodgers. It’s not an uncommon story. Indeed, there have been charges that Mexican teams sign 15-year-old players for the specific purpose of later flipping them to the big leagues for a hefty sum. There have also been charges of fraud corruption separate and apart from the, frankly, corrupt tactics inherent in such high rates.

It got so bad that last year Major League Baseball cut all ties with LMB, banning teams from signing players from the confederation. This deal, obviously, suggests that the sides worked out their differences.

Jack Flaherty struck out seven consecutive Phillies

By Bill Baer
Mar 5, 2019
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty made an outstanding Grapefruit League start against the Phillies on Tuesday afternoon, spinning four scoreless innings, limiting the Phillies to just two hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. Seven of those strikeouts came consecutively in the second through fourth innings.

The Phillies led off with back-to-back singles in the second inning, putting runners on first and third. Flaherty bounced back by fanning Andrew Knapp, then getting Aaron Altherr to whiff on strike three while J.T. Realmuto was caught trying to steal second base. In the third, Flaherty struck out Maikel Franco, Sean Rodríguez, and Andrew McCutchen in 1-2-3 order. In the fourth, Jean Segura and Nick Williams both struck out before Rhys Hoskins ended the streak with an inning-ending ground out.

Despite Flaherty’s effort, the Cardinals lost 2-1 to the Phillies. Rodríguez brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Malquin Canelo hit a walk-off RBI double in the ninth.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Flaherty is the first Cardinals pitcher to strike out seven consecutive batters in a spring training game since Lance Lynn struck out eight in a row back in 2014 against the Braves.

Flaherty, 23, finished fifth in NL Rookie of the Year balloting last year, posting a 3.34 ERA with 182 strikeouts and 59 walks across 151 innings. He will reprise his role as part of a rotation that also includes Miles Mikolas, Michael Wacha, and Adam Wainwright. The fifth member of the rotation is still not known as Carlos Martínez is on the mend and Alex Reyes may not be ready for the start of the regular season.