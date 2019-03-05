Getty Images

Mets to hire Jessica Mendoza

By Craig CalcaterraMar 5, 2019


The New York Mets have announced that they have hired ESPN broadcaster Jessica Mendoza for a position in their front office. The Mets say that Mendoza will “provide insight to Brodie Van Wagenen and the entire Baseball Operations Department. Her focus will be player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance.” She will continue her work on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.

An interesting move. One that, I presume, will cause a lot of blowback because, for whatever reason (i.e. base sexism), men get bent out of shape whenever Mendoza’s name is mentioned. To those people I say “get over it, babies.” Mendoza is qualified for the job. If you doubt that, I’d happily take you on a tour of baseball org charts to show you similarly-situated employees with equal or, in many cases, thinner resumes than hers.

I think there are at least some legitimate questions about conflict of interest, though. I’m not sure how someone can both work for a team in a substantive capacity and be an analyst who expected to be critical of other teams or, in some cases, the Mets themselves. If she sees Jake Arrieta tipping his pitches during a Phillies-Nats series, does she say so on the air or does she hold it back and tell Mets hitters about it for the upcoming series? The latter, right? Why would she help the competition?

Of course, she wouldn’t be the first broadcaster in this situation. Her booth-mate, Alex Rodriguez works for the Yankees. David Ross works for the Cubs. There have been others in the past. While most local broadcasters do not technically work for the team whose games they cover, in all practical ways they really kinda do. I’ve been cranky about that for decades, but I suppose that horse left the barn a long time ago.

ESPN and other networks seem totally cool viewing broadcasters through an entertainment lens as opposed to a journalistic lens and that has been the case for a while. I think that makes for a compromised broadcast and is a disservice to fans, but no one listens to me about this stuff.

Cubs, Brad Brach agreed to restructured contract

By Bill BaerMar 4, 2019


Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports that the Cubs and reliever Brad Brach agreed to a restructured contract following a medical review. The initial one-year deal, agreed to in January, was for $3 million with a club option and a buyout clause, guaranteeing Brach $4.35 million overall. The restructured deal is for one year at $1.65 million, but offering Brach the potential for more money based on how many days he is on the active roster. One day will pay him $350,000 and he can earn an additional $500,000 for reaching 150 days on the active roster.

According to Brach, the Cubs wanted to restructure the deal because of a viral infection. Brach said, “Everything’s fine. I had just a little bit of a viral infection. It was just kind of bad timing. Just kind of one of those things. When I was doing my physical, it came up, so it was adjusted from there.”

Though the two sides came to an agreement in January, the deal didn’t become official until February 11. Brach hasn’t appeared in a spring training game yet but insists he will be ready for Opening Day. He said, “I’m on time for Opening Day. Just kind of easing into it here. [The viral infection] kind of knocked me out there for a couple weeks. Just getting my strength back, but my throwing has been on schedule.”

Last year, between the Orioles and Braves, Brach compiled a 3.59 ERA with a 60 strikeouts and 28 walks in 62 2/3 innings. The right-hander has been one of baseball’s more consistent relievers over the last five years.