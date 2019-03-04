Clayton Kershaw may not be ready for start of season

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Monday that ace Clayton Kershaw may not have enough time to get ready for the start of the regular season, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports. Kershaw has been bothered by a left shoulder injury since spring training began in mid-February.
The last time a Dodger not named Kershaw got the Opening Day start was Vicente Padilla back in 2010. The regular season begins for the Dodgers on March 28 at home against the Diamondbacks. If Kershaw is inable to take the bump, Walker Buehler or Rich Hill will likely get the nod.
Kershaw, 30, has been bitten by the injury bug in each of the last three seasons. He last crossed the 30-start plateau in 2015. Last year, the lefty went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA and a 155/29 K/BB ratio in 161 1/3 innings across 26 starts.
The Dodgers and Kershaw agreed to a three-year, $93 million contract extension back in November. While the club would love to have Kershaw start on Opening Day, there’s no reason to rush him before he’s actually ready.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports that the Cubs and reliever Brad Brach agreed to a restructured contract following a medical review. The initial one-year deal, agreed to in January, was for $3 million with a club option and a buyout clause, guaranteeing Brach $4.35 million overall. The restructured deal is for one year at $1.65 million, but offering Brach the potential for more money based on how many days he is on the active roster. One day will pay him $350,000 and he can earn an additional $500,000 for reaching 150 days on the active roster.
According to Brach, the Cubs wanted to restructure the deal because of a viral infection. Brach said, “Everything’s fine. I had just a little bit of a viral infection. It was just kind of bad timing. Just kind of one of those things. When I was doing my physical, it came up, so it was adjusted from there.”
Though the two sides came to an agreement in January, the deal didn’t become official until February 11. Brach hasn’t appeared in a spring training game yet but insists he will be ready for Opening Day. He said, “I’m on time for Opening Day. Just kind of easing into it here. [The viral infection] kind of knocked me out there for a couple weeks. Just getting my strength back, but my throwing has been on schedule.”
Last year, between the Orioles and Braves, Brach compiled a 3.59 ERA with a 60 strikeouts and 28 walks in 62 2/3 innings. The right-hander has been one of baseball’s more consistent relievers over the last five years.