Bryce Harper vows to bring a title to D.C.

It’s a slow news day so let’s go back and look at the dregs of the Harper-Palooza over the weekend. Of not necessarily important note, but fun note all the same:
Harper is going to wear number three for the Phillies. He, quite admirably, said that he wants Roy Halladay to be the last Phillie to wear number 34. The Phillies didn’t feel that way before Halladay died — A.J. Burnett, Aaron Harang, Brett Oberholtzer, A.J. Ellis and Andrew Knapp all donned it between 2014-17 — but no one has worn it since Halladay’s tragic death, with the Phillies making a point of that in 2018. Harper’s choice here was no doubt the right one. One suspects, though, that if he hadn’t made that choice someone would’ve wisely stepped in and made it for him.
That said: wearing number three is insanely disrespectful to Phillies legend Jeff Francoeur, and I’m not sure why the fans are standing for it. Sad.
In other news, muscle memory is a tough thing to shake. In this case it caused Harper to say he wanted to bring a World Series title to Washington D.C.:
As a man who has been married twice, allow me to endorse the idea of taking that extra half second before one speaks, always. It can be a lifesaver.
Welcome to Philly, Bryce.
On Friday, Larry Baer, the CEO of the San Francisco Giants, was caught on tape having a loud, public argument with his wife. In the video he tried to rip a cell phone out of her hands, which caused her to tumble off of her chair and to the ground as she screamed “help me!”
Soon after the incident, Baer seemed to diminish his role in his wife’s falling to the ground. Later that day the Baers issued a joint statement saying they were “embarrassed” about the “heated argument” and said they had “resolved the issue.” Late Friday, Baer released a second solo statement, apologizing to his wife, children and the Giants organization and saying he would “do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again.”
It was hard not to read that progression as it increasingly dawning on Baer at how badly he came off in that video and endeavoring to ratchet-up his initial non-apology into something more substantive. A few moments ago it was ratcheted-up even further, with the “whatever it takes” being Baer relinquishing control of the Giants for an indefinite period:
Whether this move was truly Baer’s choice or, rather, whether this represents pressure from the Giants board is unknown and, probably, unknowable, but it’s telling that the comment is coming from the Giants as opposed to Baer. Either way, it’s also likely a preventative move, as Major League Baseball said on Friday that it was “gathering the facts” and would no doubt soon want to do something to Baer too. If you’re running the Giants you want that move to have as little impact on the team itself as opposed to Baer personally, thus auguring in favor of this kind of statement and action.
For more on this, you can read my post from Friday night, which goes over Major League Baseball’s history of disciplining owners. Yesterday morning, over at my personal blog, I talked a bit about how incidents such as these reveal just how many men out there seem to have no real problem with men abusing women.