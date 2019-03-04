Al Leiter, John Franco join Mets front office

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mets have hired Al Leiter and John Franco as advisers.

Leiter has been a broadcaster for well over a decade, working with Fox, MLB Network, ESPN and various teams’ regional sports networks, most recently the Yankees. He will leave that behind to work in scouting, player development and mental preparation for pitchers. Franco has been with the Mets in an ambassadorial role for years, but this will be a substantive baseball operations job for him too, scouting and working with pitchers.

Leiter played for the Mets from 1998-2004. Franco played for the Mets from 1990 through 2004.

