Yu Darvish is throwing ‘the best stuff in my life’

The Cubs and Yu Darvish didn’t get off on the right foot after agreeing on a six-year, $126 million contract in February last year. Darvish made eight ineffective starts and otherwise was absent due to elbow and triceps injuries. The right-hander underwent debridement surgery in September.
Darvish started against the White Sox in a Cactus League game on Sunday afternoon and fared quite well as he works his way back to form. He held the opposition hitless with three strikeouts. After the game, Darvish was quite optimistic about his performance. Via The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney), Darvish said, “I’m throwing 97 [MPH] and the slider was very good and the split was good, too, so that’s the best stuff in my life.”
That’s a slight variation on “I’m in the best shape of my life.” Not to poke too much fun, because a healthy and effective Darvish is a fun Darvish. The 32-year-old entered last season with a 3.42 ERA and 1,021 strikeouts in 832 1/3 career innings.
Darvish will hope to be a mainstay in a Cubs starting rotation that also includes Jon Lester, Cole Hamels, Kyle Hendricks, and José Quintana.
$330 million, even spread over 13 years, is a lot of dough. That’s what the Phillies committed to Bryce Harper last week. Harper was officially introduced in his new uniform on Saturday. Already, the Phillies are making progress on earning that money back.
Per MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, prior to the Harper announcement, the Phillies had sold about 200,000 more tickets the same time last year. After the Harper announcement, the Phillies sold about 100,000 tickets. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury followed up, adding that the Phillies an additional 80,000 tickets on Saturday. Those tickets will come with ancillary revenues, of course, as almost all of those fans will spend even more money at the ballpark for parking, merchandise at the team store, as well as food and drinks from concession stands. They may even buy more tickets.
Fanatics, an online retailer that sells sports apparel, announced on Sunday that Harper’s Phillies jersey is the no. 1 selling jersey “of all-time in any sport for any player during the first 24 hours of a launch.” Harper’s Phillies jerseys are going for $119.99 on the club’s official website, so one can imagine the kind of revenues that are coming in right now.
For all the consternation about the length and total value of the Harper contract, its starting off on quite the right foot for the Phillies and Harper. It turns out that spending money on free agents can be a good thing.