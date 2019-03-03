Mike Trout
Report: Angels consider offering Mike Trout 10-year, $350 million extension

By westcoastfangirlMar 3, 2019, 10:59 AM EST
The Angels have floated the idea of a 10-year, $350 million extension for center fielder Mike Trout, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Saturday. Rosenthal clarifies that it’s not yet clear whether the Angels formally extended the offer to Trout or whether they’ve even broached the subject of an extension recently. Real or hypothetical, however, it would be the most lucrative deal in the history of Major League Baseball.

Of course, it’s also worth pointing out that Trout isn’t going to accept that kind of contract offer from the club. Per FanGraphs, the two-time AL MVP and seven-time All-Star has forked over 64.7 Wins Above Replacement during his last eight years in Anaheim, and it’s hardly hyperbolic to call him the best player in the game — no matter which metric you use to measure his accomplishments. Barring serious injury or inexplicable decline, he figures to be among the most valuable players in the league for years to come, too. For that reason, it seems plausible that Trout will elect to test the market upon reaching free agency in 2021, and there’s no question that he’ll be in line for a far bigger raise than the ones Bryce Harper and Manny Machado scored this winter.

Should Trout find some common ground with the Angels before then, Rosenthal adds that it “would not seem unreasonable” if he did so to the tune of a 10-year, $400 deal, with an average annual value of $40 million/year. In fact, that may well be the starting point for negotiations, especially taking into account Trout’s immense value (just over $493 million, via FanGraphs) to the organization over the last near-decade.

What’s unclear, then, is how the 27-year-old feels about the possibility of another lengthy extension in Anaheim. Speaking to reporters Friday, he avoided any specific statements concerning current or future negotiations with the team. From MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger:

I haven’t even thought about it,” Trout said. “Obviously, you guys [the media] bring it up a lot and I appreciate you asking me all these questions, but right now is not the time to think about it. I still have two years. […] In Spring Training, you’re trying to get ready for the start of the season, and you don’t want to worry about anything else. That’s the mindset right now, and we’ll go from there. […] I haven’t really thought about it. I’m happy with what [Bryce Harper and Manny Machado] got. They obviously wanted that and we’ll go from there. Like I said, I don’t think about that stuff.

Trout may not be close to making any kind of decision just yet, but one thing is certain: Whether or not he ends up in Anaheim on a long-term basis, his next contract will be one for the record books.

Bryce Harper says he will be ready for Opening Day

By Bill BaerMar 3, 2019, 4:24 PM EST
Outfielder Bryce Harper inked a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, more than two weeks after pitchers and catchers reported to Clearwater, Florida. Despite the late start, Harper says he will be ready for Opening Day, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports.

The Phillies have played 11 Grapefruit League games thus far, including split-squad games. They have 22 more. Harper says he only needs 45 plate appearances to get in regular season shape. Manager Gabe Kapler said Harper will likely make his spring debut on Saturday as a DH, per Zolecki. The Phillies open the season at home on March 28 with a 3:05 PM EDT game against the defending NL East champion Braves.

Harper said, “I’m going to take my time. I don’t want to rush. I’ll be ready for Opening Day, March 28. Just trying to take it day by day, and once I can get into a game, I will. The swing’s my swing, so I’ll try to see as much live BP as I can this week to get ready for games and stuff like that. I just want to see pitches. I just want to see that and see rotation, feel what it feels like to be in my cleats today and be on the grass and just be out there.”

Last season, Harper hit .249/.393/.496 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI, 103 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 695 plate appearances. He also led the league with 130 walks. Phillies outfielders last year combined to hit .241/.326/.428.