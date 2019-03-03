Rangers acquire Zack Granite from Twins

The Rangers picked up outfielder Zack Granite in a trade with the Twins, the team announced Sunday. Minnesota received minor league reliever Xavier Moore and cash considerations in the deal. In a corresponding move, Texas placed outfielder Scott Heineman (labrum surgery) on the 60-day injured list to create roster space for Granite.
Granite, 26, was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Monday. Lingering shoulder and oblique issues complicated his plans to compete for a role within the organization, and as of 2019, he has not logged a single at-bat in the majors since his rookie campaign in 2017. Last year, he batted just .211/.282/.245 with eight extra-base hits and nine stolen bases (in 13 chances) through 263 PA at Triple-A Rochester.
Now healthy, he’s expected to provide some outfield depth for the Rangers while trying to work his way back to a starting role. The latter may not be a feasible goal for the oft-injured center fielder, but his past performances in the minors indicate that he has the speed, if little else, to stick in the outfield on a regular basis.
Twenty-year-old Moore, meanwhile, is still getting the hang of things in Low-A ball. He’ll continue his development in the minors this season after tossing a combined .5.30 ERA, 4.8 BB/9, and 10.1 SO/9 across 18 2/3 innings with the Rangers’ Rookie and Low-A affiliates in 2018.
Outfielder Bryce Harper inked a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, more than two weeks after pitchers and catchers reported to Clearwater, Florida. Despite the late start, Harper says he will be ready for Opening Day, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports.
The Phillies have played 11 Grapefruit League games thus far, including split-squad games. They have 22 more. Harper says he only needs 45 plate appearances to get in regular season shape. Manager Gabe Kapler said Harper will likely make his spring debut on Saturday as a DH, per Zolecki. The Phillies open the season at home on March 28 with a 3:05 PM EDT game against the defending NL East champion Braves.
Harper said, “I’m going to take my time. I don’t want to rush. I’ll be ready for Opening Day, March 28. Just trying to take it day by day, and once I can get into a game, I will. The swing’s my swing, so I’ll try to see as much live BP as I can this week to get ready for games and stuff like that. I just want to see pitches. I just want to see that and see rotation, feel what it feels like to be in my cleats today and be on the grass and just be out there.”
Last season, Harper hit .249/.393/.496 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI, 103 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 695 plate appearances. He also led the league with 130 walks. Phillies outfielders last year combined to hit .241/.326/.428.