Rangers acquire Zack Granite from Twins

The Rangers picked up outfielder Zack Granite in a trade with the Twins, the team announced Sunday. Minnesota received minor league reliever Xavier Moore and cash considerations in the deal. In a corresponding move, Texas placed outfielder Scott Heineman (labrum surgery) on the 60-day injured list to create roster space for Granite.

Granite, 26, was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Monday. Lingering shoulder and oblique issues complicated his plans to compete for a role within the organization, and as of 2019, he has not logged a single at-bat in the majors since his rookie campaign in 2017. Last year, he batted just .211/.282/.245 with eight extra-base hits and nine stolen bases (in 13 chances) through 263 PA at Triple-A Rochester.

Now healthy, he’s expected to provide some outfield depth for the Rangers while trying to work his way back to a starting role. The latter may not be a feasible goal for the oft-injured center fielder, but his past performances in the minors indicate that he has the speed, if little else, to stick in the outfield on a regular basis.

Twenty-year-old Moore, meanwhile, is still getting the hang of things in Low-A ball. He’ll continue his development in the minors this season after tossing a combined .5.30 ERA, 4.8 BB/9, and 10.1 SO/9 across 18 2/3 innings with the Rangers’ Rookie and Low-A affiliates in 2018.