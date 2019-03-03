Luke Farrell sustains jaw fracture after getting struck with line drive

Rangers VP of Communications John Blake revealed Saturday that right-handed reliever Luke Farrell sustained a non-displaced fracture on the right side of his jaw after he took a line drive to the face. It’s not clear how long Farrell will be sidelined from this point on, but he’ll meet with a dentist and facial surgeon on Monday and discuss treatment options moving forward.
The incident happened in the ninth inning of Saturday’s split squad game against the Giants. Farrell entered in the bottom of the inning, whiffed John Andreoli on three straight pitches, and had just lobbed his first pitch to Jalen Miller before the infielder returned the ball up the middle. Unable to block the comebacker, Farrell appeared to be bleeding after the ball struck his jaw and was promptly attended to by a team trainer before exiting the field, after which he was escorted to the nearest hospital.
This is the first significant injury to befall the righty in quite some time, and one from which he will hopefully make a quick recovery. Farrell was claimed off waivers by the Rangers in January and figures to be in the mix for a bullpen role this spring as he looks toward his third season in the majors. In 2018, he pitched to an underwhelming 5.17 ERA, 4.6 BB/9, and 11.2 SO/9 across 31 1/3 innings in the Cubs’ rotation and bullpen.
Outfielder Bryce Harper inked a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, more than two weeks after pitchers and catchers reported to Clearwater, Florida. Despite the late start, Harper says he will be ready for Opening Day, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports.
The Phillies have played 11 Grapefruit League games thus far, including split-squad games. They have 22 more. Harper says he only needs 45 plate appearances to get in regular season shape. Manager Gabe Kapler said Harper will likely make his spring debut on Saturday as a DH, per Zolecki. The Phillies open the season at home on March 28 with a 3:05 PM EDT game against the defending NL East champion Braves.
Harper said, “I’m going to take my time. I don’t want to rush. I’ll be ready for Opening Day, March 28. Just trying to take it day by day, and once I can get into a game, I will. The swing’s my swing, so I’ll try to see as much live BP as I can this week to get ready for games and stuff like that. I just want to see pitches. I just want to see that and see rotation, feel what it feels like to be in my cleats today and be on the grass and just be out there.”
Last season, Harper hit .249/.393/.496 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI, 103 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 695 plate appearances. He also led the league with 130 walks. Phillies outfielders last year combined to hit .241/.326/.428.