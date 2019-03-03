Luke Farrell sustains jaw fracture after getting struck with a line drive

Rangers president John Blake revealed Saturday that right-handed reliever Luke Farrell sustained a non-displaced fracture on the right side of his jaw after he took a line drive to the face. It’s not clear how long Farrell will be sidelined from this point on, but he’ll meet with a dentist and facial surgeon on Monday and discuss treatment options moving forward.

The incident happened in the ninth inning of Saturday’s split squad game against the Giants. Farrell entered in the bottom of the inning, whiffed John Andreoli on three straight pitches, and had just lobbed his first pitch to Jalen Miller before the infielder returned the ball up the middle. Unable to block the comebacker, Farrell appeared to be bleeding after the ball struck his jaw and was promptly attended to by a team trainer before exiting the field, after which he was escorted to the nearest hospital.

This is the first significant injury to befall the righty in quite some time, and one from which he will hopefully make a quick recovery. Farrell was claimed off waivers by the Rangers in January and figures to be in the mix for a bullpen role this spring as he looks toward his third season in the majors. In 2018, he pitched to an underwhelming 5.17 ERA, 4.6 BB/9, and 11.2 SO/9 across 31 1/3 innings in the Cubs’ rotation and bullpen.