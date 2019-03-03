Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Charlie Manuel: ‘I told [Harper] I didn’t tell Hamels to hit him’

By Bill BaerMar 3, 2019, 8:19 PM EST
3 Comments

Back in 2012, then-Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was just a rookie while then-Phillies starter Cole Hamels was in his seventh season. Harper, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, had a reputation for being arrogant. That, perhaps, had something to do with a 2009 Sports Illustrated feature comparing him to LeBron James. Accurate or not, Harper and all the hype surrounding him rubbed some players the wrong way. Hamels was one of them.

Harper debuted in the majors on April 28, 2012 against the Dodgers. He played in Philadelphia not long after, facing Hamels on May 6. In Harper’s first at-bat against Hamels, in the bottom of the first inning, Hamels hit him with a first-pitch fastball. Harper advanced to third base on a Jayson Werth single. Then, in true Harper fashion, he stole home to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead. He would add a single and a double in his next three at-bats as well.

After the game, Hamels admitted to throwing at Harper intentionally, something players almost never do. “I was trying to hit him. I’m not going to deny it,” he said. Hamels was suspended five games for his actions. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo called Hamels “fake tough.” While the Hamels-Harper incident had all the makings of stirring a rivalry, 2012 was the last season in which the Phillies finished .500 or better. The Nationals reached the playoffs four times since 2012, finishing above .500 in all seven seasons.

All these years later, Harper is a Phillie after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract. Charlie Manuel, who managed the team until near the end of the 2013 season, now works as a senior advisor to general manager Matt Klentak. That 2012 incident was still on Manuel mind, apparently. Prior to Saturday afternoon’s press conference in which Harper was introduced as a Phillie, Manuel said, via The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, “I told [Harper] I didn’t tell Hamels to hit him.”

We finally have closure, almost seven years after the fact.

Yu Darvish is throwing ‘the best stuff in my life’

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 3, 2019, 9:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Cubs and Yu Darvish didn’t get off on the right foot after agreeing on a six-year, $126 million contract in February last year. Darvish made eight ineffective starts and otherwise was absent due to elbow and triceps injuries. The right-hander underwent debridement surgery in September.

Darvish started against the White Sox in a Cactus League game on Sunday afternoon and fared quite well as he works his way back to form. He held the opposition hitless with three strikeouts. After the game, Darvish was quite optimistic about his performance. Via The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney), Darvish said, “I’m throwing 97 [MPH] and the slider was very good and the split was good, too, so that’s the best stuff in my life.”

That’s a slight variation on “I’m in the best shape of my life.” Not to poke too much fun, because a healthy and effective Darvish is a fun Darvish. The 32-year-old entered last season with a 3.42 ERA and 1,021 strikeouts in 832 1/3 career innings.

Darvish will hope to be a mainstay in a Cubs starting rotation that also includes Jon Lester, Cole Hamels, Kyle Hendricks, and José Quintana.