Bryce Harper says he will be ready for Opening Day

By Bill BaerMar 3, 2019, 4:24 PM EST
Outfielder Bryce Harper inked a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, more than two weeks after pitchers and catchers reported to Clearwater, Florida. Despite the late start, Harper says he will be ready for Opening Day, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports.

The Phillies have played 11 Grapefruit League games thus far, including split-squad games. They have 22 more. Harper says he only needs 45 plate appearances to get in regular season shape. Manager Gabe Kapler said Harper will likely make his spring debut on Saturday as a DH, per Zolecki. The Phillies open the season at home on March 28 with a 3:05 PM EDT game against the defending NL East champion Braves.

Harper said, “I’m going to take my time. I don’t want to rush. I’ll be ready for Opening Day, March 28. Just trying to take it day by day, and once I can get into a game, I will. The swing’s my swing, so I’ll try to see as much live BP as I can this week to get ready for games and stuff like that. I just want to see pitches. I just want to see that and see rotation, feel what it feels like to be in my cleats today and be on the grass and just be out there.”

Last season, Harper hit .249/.393/.496 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI, 103 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 695 plate appearances. He also led the league with 130 walks. Phillies outfielders last year combined to hit .241/.326/.428.

Yu Darvish is throwing ‘the best stuff in my life’

By Bill BaerMar 3, 2019, 9:32 PM EST
The Cubs and Yu Darvish didn’t get off on the right foot after agreeing on a six-year, $126 million contract in February last year. Darvish made eight ineffective starts and otherwise was absent due to elbow and triceps injuries. The right-hander underwent debridement surgery in September.

Darvish started against the White Sox in a Cactus League game on Sunday afternoon and fared quite well as he works his way back to form. He held the opposition hitless with three strikeouts. After the game, Darvish was quite optimistic about his performance. Via The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney), Darvish said, “I’m throwing 97 [MPH] and the slider was very good and the split was good, too, so that’s the best stuff in my life.”

That’s a slight variation on “I’m in the best shape of my life.” Not to poke too much fun, because a healthy and effective Darvish is a fun Darvish. The 32-year-old entered last season with a 3.42 ERA and 1,021 strikeouts in 832 1/3 career innings.

Darvish will hope to be a mainstay in a Cubs starting rotation that also includes Jon Lester, Cole Hamels, Kyle Hendricks, and José Quintana.