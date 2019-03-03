Bobby Wahl likely to miss 2019 season with torn ACL

It may not be a comeback year for Bobby Wahl after all. Following two injury-shortened seasons in 2017 and 2018 with thoracic outlet surgery and a right hamstring strain, respectively, the Brewers’ right-handed reliever has been all but sidelined for a third straight year after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Wahl, 26, sustained the injury while pitching against the Mariners on Friday. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, the righty is scheduled to get a second opinion before deciding on any treatment plans, though surgery looks like a definite possibility at this point.

Wahl was brought onboard in a multi-player swap for the Mets’ Keon Broxton in early January and was in camp competing for a spot in Milwaukee’s bullpen this spring. While he turned in an impressive 2.20 ERA, 3.8 BB/9, and 14.6 SO/9 across 45 combined innings for the Athletics’ and Mets’ Triple-A squads in 2018, he has yet to prove himself at the major-league level after accruing just 13 innings since his MLB debut in 2017.