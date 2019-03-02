Yairo Muñoz exits game after taking a pitch to the wrist

To say that right-handed reliever Danny Farquhar has been through the ringer would be a severe understatement. The former White Sox righty saw his 2018 campaign come to an abrupt end after he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm last April, causing him to vomit and collapse in the dugout just moments after making an appearance for the team.

Following the incident, Farquhar was hospitalized for approximately two weeks before his release. He was eventually cleared to deliver a ceremonial first pitch for the White Sox later that summer, but did not return for another formal relief appearance over the course of the season. After electing free agency in October, he picked up a minor league deal with the Yankees that included an invitation to spring training.

On Saturday, Farquhar was the first man out of the bullpen during the Yankees’ away game against the Pirates, marking his first official pitching appearance in nearly a full year. It wasn’t an unqualified success — the 32-year-old lasted just 1/3 of an inning and gave up five runs on three hits and two walks — but that didn’t faze the reliever or his teammates.

“Obviously, the results weren’t great, but I’d call it a good day,” he told reporters. “I’ve never been high-fived so much giving up five runs in my career.”

For now, the most important thing is making sure Farquhar is healthy and remains in stable enough condition to return to a full-time role with the team. Hopefully, the results will come later.