Salvador Perez has damage to UCL

Terrible news for the Royals: an MRI has revealed that catcher Salvador Perez‘s has damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It was injured during a workout on Wednesday.
Perez will get a second opinion early next week before the next step is determined, but Tommy John surgery is a possibility. If that is the case, he’d be out for the year in all likelihood.
Perez, unquestionably the Royals’ team leader, hit .235/.274/.439 with 27 homers in 2018. If he is lost, Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria are the Royals’ most likely 1-2 combination behind the plate.
Another day, another reminder to the Braves that the best laid plans of a baseball team often go astray thanks to injury. The subject of the reminder today is reliever A.J. Minter who left today’s exhibition game with left shoulder tightness. Which is a bit of a problem given that he throws with his left arm.
Minter, a sometimes setup guy, sometimes closer who, in either role, is critical to the Braves’ bullpen plans in 2019, posted a 3.23 ERA, saved 15 games and featured a K/BB ratio of 69/22 in 61.1 innings last year.
No word yet on the seriousness of his malady — it may be nothing, it may may an injury, we have no idea as of yet — but in a week which has seen multiple other Braves pitchers suffer aches and pains, this is not welcome news .