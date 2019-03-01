Salvador Perez has damage to UCL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terrible news for the Royals: an MRI has revealed that catcher Salvador Perez‘s has damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It was injured during a workout on Wednesday.

Perez will get a second opinion early next week before the next step is determined, but Tommy John surgery is a possibility. If that is the case, he’d be out for the year in all likelihood.

Perez, unquestionably the Royals’ team leader, hit .235/.274/.439 with 27 homers in 2018. If he is lost, Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria are the Royals’ most likely 1-2 combination behind the plate.

