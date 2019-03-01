Salvador Perez
Report: Salvador Pérez to undergo Tommy John surgery

By Ashley VarelaMar 1, 2019, 7:43 PM EST
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that Tommy John surgery has been recommended to Royals catcher Salvador Pérez, who will undergo the surgery sometime in the following week. As noted earlier today, Pérez sustained an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow while working out with the team on Wednesday, though the extent of the damage and the length of Pérez’s recovery process had yet to be revealed.

It’s a huge blow for the 28-year-old catcher, who won’t be cleared to play again until the 2020 season. Pérez has been a mainstay of the Royals’ roster for the past six years after catching a cumulative 761 games behind the plate and turning in six consecutive All-Star performances. In 2018, he shared catching duties with Drew Butera and Cam Gallagher while rehabbing a freak knee injury, and finished the season batting .235/.274/.439 with 27 home runs, a .713 OPS, and 1.7 fWAR through 544 plate appearances.

The Royals have yet to confirm news of Pérez’s surgery, and it’s still possible that the catcher may elect non-surgical rehab after receiving a second opinion. According to comments made by manager Ned Yost on Friday, any final decision will likely be put off until Wednesday. That’s when Pérez is scheduled to fly to Los Angeles, presumably to discuss the matter with Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

In the event that Pérez’s 2019 season is indeed lost to injury — something Yost and club trainer Nick Kenney classified as ligament “damage,” rather than a more serious tear — Heyman adds that the club may have a replacement lined up in free agent backstop Martín Maldonado, with whom they’ve allegedly already had contact this offseason.

Giants CEO Larry Baer caught on video dragging his wife to the ground

By Craig CalcaterraMar 1, 2019, 4:44 PM EST
TMZ posted a video a few minutes ago in which San Francisco Giants’ CEO Larry Baer drags his wife, Pam Baer, out of a chair, causing her to fall to the ground, while arguing over a cell phone in a public park. It appears in the video that Baer is trying to pry the phone from her hands.

As seem in the video, Baer’s wife screams, “Oh my God, no, help!” as Baer grabs for the cell phone she’s holding. San Francisco Chronicle reporter Evan Serenoffsky tracked down Baer soon after the incident. Baer told him the following:

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. he matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it’s embarrassing.”

TMZ spoke to Pam Baer after the incident. She said, “We were having a family fight about someone in my family and that’s it.”

TMZ reports that, prior to what was caught on video, Baer and his wife were having a “loud verbal argument.” Police were not called.

Baer has been the Giants CEO on January 1, 2012, and is the team’s designated control person for purposes of team governance according to Major League Baseball.

Major League has a domestic violence policy in place that applies whether or not criminal charges are filed. We’re about to find out whether or not it applies to the owners as well as the players.

UPDATE: Major League Baseball has released a statement:

“Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts.  We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”