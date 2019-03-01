Mets sign Carlos Gomez to minor league deal

Andy Martino of SNY reports that the New York Mets have signed outfielder Carlos Gomez to a minor league deal.
When last we saw Gomez he was finishing a pretty rough season for the Rays in which he hit .208/.298/.336 with nine homers in 408 plate appearances. He also ended the year by snagging a $10,000 fine from Major League Baseball from tweeting smack at an umpire during an actual game which, say what you want, is pretty ballsy. His game is mostly washed but points for élan.
He was fairly useful in 2017, but at age 33, with only one above-average offensive season since 2014, it’s not a great bet that he can be a big asset to the Mets. Guess he’s surprised us in the past, though, so who knows?
The Padres inked veteran right-handed reliever Adam Warren to a one-year, $2 million contract, the team announced Friday. The deal comes with a $2.5 million club option (and $500,000 buyout) for the 2020 season.
Warren, 31, split his last major-league campaign between the Yankees and Mariners, pitching to a combined 3.14 ERA, 3.5 BB/9, 9.1 SO/9, and 0.3 fWAR across 51 2/3 innings of relief in 2018. He’ll be added to a long list of right-handed relief options in the Padres’ camp, including Craig Stammen, Phil Maton, Robert Stock, Luis Perdomo, Trey Wingenter, and Gerardo Reyes.
In a corresponding move, the club shifted lefty reliever José Castillo to the 60-day injured list after he was diagnosed with a left flexor strain. Castillo was initially shut down with left forearm tightness earlier in the week, but it appears the 23-year-old southpaw has now taken a turn for the worse. Per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, he’s expected to remain out of commission during a lengthy rehab process, through which the Padres hope he’ll be able to dodge Tommy John surgery.