Mets sign Carlos Gomez to minor league deal

Andy Martino of SNY reports that the New York Mets have signed outfielder Carlos Gomez to a minor league deal.

When last we saw Gomez he was finishing a pretty rough season for the Rays in which he hit .208/.298/.336 with nine homers in 408 plate appearances. He also ended the year by snagging a $10,000 fine from Major League Baseball from tweeting smack at an umpire during an actual game which, say what you want, is pretty ballsy. His game is mostly washed but points for élan.

He was fairly useful in 2017, but at age 33, with only one above-average offensive season since 2014, it’s not a great bet that he can be a big asset to the Mets. Guess he’s surprised us in the past, though, so who knows?

