Giants CEO Larry Baer involved in physical altercation with wife in public

By Craig CalcaterraMar 1, 2019, 4:44 PM EST
TMZ posted a video a few minutes ago in which San Francisco Giants’ CEO Larry Baer drags his wife, Pam Baer, out of a chair, causing her to fall to the ground, while arguing over a cell phone in a public park. It appears in the video that Baer is trying to pry the phone from her hands.

As seem in the video, Baer’s wife screams, “Oh my God, no, help!” as Baer grabs for the cell phone she’s holding. San Francisco Chronicle reporter Evan Serenoffsky tracked down Baer soon after the incident. Baer told him the following:

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. the matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it’s embarrassing.”

TMZ spoke to Pam Baer after the incident. She said, “We were having a family fight about someone in my family and that’s it.”

TMZ reports that, prior to what was caught on video, Baer and his wife were having a “loud verbal argument.” Police were not called.

Baer has been the Giants CEO on January 1, 2012, and is the team’s designated control person for purposes of team governance according to Major League Baseball.

Major League has a domestic violence policy in place that applies whether or not criminal charges are filed. We’re about to find out whether or not it applies to the owners as well as the players.

UPDATE: Major League Baseball has released a statement:

“Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts.  We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”

Padres sign Adam Warren to one-year deal

Adam Warren
By Ashley VarelaMar 1, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
The Padres inked veteran right-handed reliever Adam Warren to a one-year, $2 million contract, the team announced Friday. The deal comes with a $2.5 million club option (and $500,000 buyout) for the 2020 season.

Warren, 31, split his last major-league campaign between the Yankees and Mariners, pitching to a combined 3.14 ERA, 3.5 BB/9, 9.1 SO/9, and 0.3 fWAR across 51 2/3 innings of relief in 2018. He’ll be added to a long list of right-handed relief options in the Padres’ camp, including Craig Stammen, Phil Maton, Robert Stock, Luis Perdomo, Trey Wingenter, and Gerardo Reyes.

In a corresponding move, the club shifted lefty reliever José Castillo to the 60-day injured list after he was diagnosed with a left flexor strain. Castillo was initially shut down with left forearm tightness earlier in the week, but it appears the 23-year-old southpaw has now taken a turn for the worse. Per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, he’s expected to remain out of commission during a lengthy rehab process, through which the Padres hope he’ll be able to dodge Tommy John surgery.