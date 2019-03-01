Giants CEO Larry Baer involved in physical altercation with wife in public

TMZ posted a video a few minutes ago in which San Francisco Giants’ CEO Larry Baer drags his wife, Pam Baer, out of a chair, causing her to fall to the ground, while arguing over a cell phone in a public park. It appears in the video that Baer is trying to pry the phone from her hands.

As seem in the video, Baer’s wife screams, “Oh my God, no, help!” as Baer grabs for the cell phone she’s holding. San Francisco Chronicle reporter Evan Serenoffsky tracked down Baer soon after the incident. Baer told him the following:

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. the matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it’s embarrassing.”

TMZ spoke to Pam Baer after the incident. She said, “We were having a family fight about someone in my family and that’s it.”

TMZ reports that, prior to what was caught on video, Baer and his wife were having a “loud verbal argument.” Police were not called.

Baer has been the Giants CEO on January 1, 2012, and is the team’s designated control person for purposes of team governance according to Major League Baseball.

Major League has a domestic violence policy in place that applies whether or not criminal charges are filed. We’re about to find out whether or not it applies to the owners as well as the players.

UPDATE: Major League Baseball has released a statement:

“Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts. We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”

