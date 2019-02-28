Three Braves starters are dealing with elbow, shoulder problems

The Braves 2019 rotation is probably the biggest x-factor on the team. There is a lot of young talent present and lot of younger talent in the minors which could soon contribute, but depth and experience is a problem. It’s the sort of rotation that, on paper, if everything breaks right, could be good, but if things go wrong or if the young arms don’t develop quickly enough, could be a source of trouble for a contending team.

Speaking of things going wrong, there’s news about number one starter Mike Foltynewicz, number three starter Kevin Gausman and Luiz Gohara who, while not currently on the rotation per the depth chart, is expected to play a big role with the Braves this season:

Folty will not start tomorrow because he felt elbow soreness during Sunday’s start in West Palm. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 28, 2019

#Braves pitchers Gausman and Gohara each slowed by shoulder soreness so far, no date set for first Grapefruit League game. Gohara threw in bullpen today and said felt good but still some tightness. He ended last season on DL with shoulder inflammation. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 28, 2019

On top of that, as we noted last week, young starter Mike Soroka, also expected to be a big contributor in 2019, has been shut down with a recurrence of shoulder problems.

The Braves, we are told, have a lot of “financial flexibility.” Someone should probably go and check if that financial flexibility can throw a breaking ball.

