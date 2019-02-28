MLBPA

Meet the Players’ Union’s Chief Negotiator

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 28, 2019, 7:36 AM EST
Whenever I talk about MLBPA stuff someone will comment about how the union needs a labor lawyer, not some ex-player in charge.

I get why people say that — we tend to only think about the public-facing elements of organizations in which we are’t personally invested — but dudes, the union has labor lawyers. Lots of them. I’ve met a few of them. They’re pretty sharp guys. I can assure you that Major League Baseball also has lawyers not named Rob Manfred. They are also sharp guys. When the league and the union talk it’s all these sharp guys doing most of it, not Rob Manfred and Tony Clark.

The most important one of these guys is Bruce Meyer, the MLBPA’s recently-hired chief negotiator. He’s a litigator with decades of experience arguing with people who really don’t feel like giving his clients what they want but, somehow, doing a pretty good job of getting his clients what they want. Some of those clients were athletes too as, for several years he represented the NHL Player’s Union under former MLBPA Executive Director Don Fehr. So, yeah, he knows what he’s doing. Whether that translates to a great Collective Bargaining Agreement for the players in 2021 is to be determined, but no, the players are not relying on just Tony Clark’s negotiating skills to get them that.

Today Tim Brown of Yahoo has a profile of Meyer. His is a name you’ll be reading a lot of on this site as we get closer and closer to the end of the current CBA, so if you care about that stuff, you should probably get to know him.

The Nationals use a mannequin to keep their uniforms straight

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 28, 2019, 6:49 AM EST
I try to avoid “back in my day-ism” as much as possible because it’s simply not a good look on a person. Or a logical approach. Stuff changes, Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, and a default assumption that it’s always for the worse blinds you to the better. Be open to the possibility that new things can be good before reflexively, and inaccurately, assuming that everything was perfect for a two week period when you were 12 or 22 or whatever.

One has to work at this, however, and we all have areas in which we need to work harder. A particularly tough topic for me is uniforms.

I’m a classicist when it comes to baseball livery. Yes, there are new styles and patterns that I can appreciate once I work through my predispositions, but I have to work and since no one likes to work I tend to default to the basics: clean white home uniforms, basic gray road uniforms and a minimum of solid-colored alternate tops which, frankly, only the Oakland A’s tend to do particularly well. My list of best uniforms skew sharply traditional: I think the Dodgers, Tigers and Yankees — the teams whose uniforms have changed the least over the ages — tend to look better than most teams and always have.

The Nationals are interesting on this score because, while a newer team, I think their basic uniforms are actually pretty sweet. They have a number of alternates for which I don’t much care, but the basic home whites — especially since they went to the curly-W in 2011 — and basic grays look like they could’ve been lifted from 1960 or 1940 and are tastefully timeless.

They, like a lot of other teams, have gone a bit crazy with spring training duds, however: they have three caps, three jerseys and two different pairs of spring training pants, giving them 18 possible uniform combinations. That’s gotta be confusing for players, but as ESPN’s Eddie Matz reports, the Nats have found a way to deal with it — a mannequin that sits inside the clubhouse every day to show the players what to wear:

One of the Nationals’ clubhouse attendants, inspired by a 2015 image of mannequins modeling the Arizona Diamondbacks’ new uniforms, decided a dummy was the smart move. So in the cold of winter, as staffers packed up a tractor-trailer in preparation for the club’s annual migration to Florida, they added a mannequin on loan from the team store in Washington.

As the story notes, no one could find any evidence of a team using a mannequin to tell players what they’re supposed to wear each day, to the Nats are being novel here. Well, mostly novel:

Starter Jeremy Hellickson says that when he was in Tampa, manager Joe Maddon did have a mannequin in the locker room, but not for business purposes.

Like I said at the beginning: we need to be open to new things. Let us not judge, OK?

 