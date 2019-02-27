Salem Red Sox have baseball’s first all-female broadcast booth

Last April, Jenny Cavnar called play-by-play for the Rockies, becoming at least the third woman to call televised play-by-play for a major league team. The others are Gayle Gardner (Rockies, 1993) and Suzyn Waldman (Yankees, mid-1990’s). Jessica Mendoza is part of ESPN’s broadcast booth for Sunday Night Baseball as well, though she obviously does not do play-by-play.

The Salem Red Sox, the organization’s High-A affiliate, announced on Wednesday that it will have baseball’s first all-female broadcast booth for the 2019 season. Suzie Cool and new hire Melanie Newman will share broadcasting duties. Their first night working together will be on April 23.

As Salem’s announcement points out, the only other women calling games in the minor leagues are Kirsten Karbach (Phillies; Double A Reading), Emma Tiedemann (Royals; Single-A Lexington), and Jill Gearin (Diamondbacks; High-A Visalia).

Kudos to the Salem Red Sox for helping put women in the broadcast booth. Baseball broadcasting still remains largely the domain of white men, so breaking up the monotony is a welcome change. Hopefully more teams, major league and minor league, make the same effort to diversify their broadcast booths.

