Getty Images

MLB offers to delay the pitch clock for other concessions

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 27, 2019, 9:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Rob Manfred has a power to unilaterally implement a pitch clock for the 2019 season. He doesn’t necessarily want to do that — MLB prefers consensus and ushering in rules changes jointly with the union — and the players seem to not want the pitch clock at all. Those are the conditions for negotiation and, as Jeff Passan reports, the league has made an offer on that score.

The offer: MLB will agree to push back the implementation of the pitch clock until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement in exchange for some or all of the following things, some of which the players want, some of which they don’t, some of which they may not care about:

    • A single trade deadline of July 31st as opposed to a waiver and non-waiver deadline;
    • A three-batter minimum per pitcher, phased in by 2020;
    • A 26-man roster, also phased in by 2020, and a limit of 28-men on the September roster;
    • A 15-day injured list and 15-day minimum optional assignment; and
    • Further limitations on mound visits, position-player pitching, and time between innings

There are pros and cons to all of those things, but I’m certainly struck by how such a deal is very beneficial to the league while being minimally beneficial and, perhaps, harmful to the union’s negotiating interests.

By making the pitch clock such a big deal — and by agreeing to push the pitch clock into the next CBA negotiations — the union would successfully hand Manfred a non-financial bargaining chip he could use to counter to any financial demands the union makes. “You want to change arbitration and service time? OK, give me my pitch clock,” his negotiator might say.

While some set-in-his ways pitcher may think that’s fine, I am still struggling to understand why big leaguers are so dead set against the pitch clock. It’s almost a non-factor in minor league games. Minor leaguers asked about it — including guys who have been around a good while and had to change their approach because of it — have almost all said it’s not a big deal. It’s a pretty forgiving time limit and violations of it are quite rare.

Maybe it irks some guys — and, yes, it’s their workplace and their jobs that are affected — but in no way would I think that it’d be so irksome that it would make sense to diminish your negotiating power on financial issues simply to delay it a bit. And no, it doesn’t similarly diminish MLB’s negotiating power because (a) they could still implement it unilaterally down the road anyway; and (b) by the very act of offering to push it now, they are revealing that it is not as important to them.

As for the other things:

  • A single trade deadline is probably a good quality of life thing for players as it chops a month of uncertainty out of their professional existence. It also promotes baseball trades a bit more than contract dumps and gamesmanship and encourages teams to make decisions about truly trying to win earlier. I suppose it may also encourage white flag-style trades earlier, but it’s harder to quit on your fans in July than August. I’m kinda cool with that going away, frankly;
  • Managers who love to manage the hell out of games may not like a three-batter limit on relievers, but it would end that pitching change/commercial/at-bat/commercial shuffle that kills sixth and seventh innings in their tracks. That’s death for fans and I think a lot of us would happily forego a few one-batter specialists for that. Especially when that one batter is, like, intentionally walked;
  • An extra roster slot is going to, 100%, lead to an extra relief pitcher and God we don’t need that, but I’m not sure how you could avoid it without a pitcher limit on the roster which is a lot more major of a change and a much tougher thing to implement, practically speaking;
  • We’ve talked about the pros and cons of a 15-day, as opposed to the current 10-day, injured list before. As I wrote last month, on balance I probably prefer a 15-day, but I’m not really too invested in it one way or another; and
  • A year in, the mound visit rules seem to be pretty benign and I’m not sure we couldn’t limit them more. Position player pitching seems like a symptom of a problem (i.e. relief pitcher addiction) instead of a problem in and of itself, but a rule on that may actually slap some sense into managers and make them actually, you know, let pitchers pitch a bit more. I’d love to cut down on between-innings breaks, but deals with advertisers, not players, has to lead that kind of initiative.

So, yeah, that’s a lot. And I suppose we’ll soon hear how the union responds to it. In the meantime, I can’t see why the union shouldn’t just tell MLB “do what you feel you need to do on a pitch clock” in the name of keeping some powder dry for the extraordinarily financial negotiations in the next round of CBA talks, but no one asks me these things.

Ross Atkins: ‘I just don’t see [Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.] as a major league player.’

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 26, 2019, 10:30 PM EST
26 Comments

Spring training has begun. That means it’s time for team executives to do their annual song-and-dance, which is to get in front of a microphone and disingenuously make up reasons why their top prospects won’t be major league-ready until just after their clubs secure an extra year of contractual control. We saw it most strikingly with Kris Bryant back in 2015, but it happens every year with the latest crop of can’t-miss prospects across the league.

Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is currently baseball’s No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and FanGraphs. The son of a Hall of Famer, Guerrero put up incredible numbers in the minors last year with Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo, batting .381/.437/.636 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI in 408 plate appearances. Guerrero really has nothing left to prove in the minors. The Blue Jays, currently slated to start Brandon Drury at third base, would be a better and more interesting team with Guerrero in the lineup on Opening Day. The Jays, however, lost 89 games last year and 86 games the year prior, and are currently not in the business of being “better” or “interesting.”

MLB Network Radio had Jays GM Ross Atkins on as a guest on Tuesday. Atkins, unsurprisingly, set the stage for Guerrero to open the season in the minors. The quote from the snippet MLB Network Radio provided:

Our vision, it really comes down to development. I just don’t see him as a major league player. Just pencil him in and it’s done. He’s 19. He has accomplished everything he can accomplish as an offensive player. There’s so many opportunities for him defensively and what he can do to really maximize the power and the size and the strength that he has. Everyone then points to defense, but it’s really not just about defense, it’s about him having a 15, 20-year career, starting with an incredible foundation. That’s everything that encompasses ‘teammate’ — the physical aspect, the baserunning, the defense. That physical aspect really plays into what type of offensive player he’s going to be. He has the ability to be so versatile and dynamic and we want to make sure we tap into all that potential.

We covered Bryant’s thoughts on service time manipulation last night. Despite putting up similarly awesome numbers in the minors in 2014 and having a torrid spring training showing ahead of the 2015 season, the Cubs cited Bryant’s defense as a reason to keep him in the minor leagues. Conveniently, once the Cubs secured that extra year of control, Bryant’s defense was no longer an issue. Bryant said, “I was told to work on my defense, too, and I think I got three ground balls in those games that I played” (in the minors to start the season before getting called up). Team representatives commonly cite defense because it’s still somewhat subjective, not as easy to quantify as offense. The defensive stats that are out there are not reliable, especially for minor leaguers. A team rep can just cite defense and hand-wave away the conversation.

In case there was any doubt what Atkins is up to, let us not forget that last year at Pitch Talks — a “touring, interactive baseball event” — he said, “When you’re talking about free agency, you’re talking about aging players and the trend of overpaying a player’s aging curves has come to an end across baseball.” Atkins, who worked under Chris Antonetti with the Indians for 15 years, is very well aware of what he is entrusted to do with the Blue Jays’ payroll. Speeding up Guerrero’s track to free agency is not on the agenda, no matter how good his numbers in the minor leagues are. The Blue Jays and Cubs aren’t a couple of stray offenders; every team manipulates their top prospects’ service time. It is clearly one issue (of many) that needs to be addressed during negotiations for the next collective bargaining agreement.