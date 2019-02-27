Cole Hamels has no plans to retire after 2019 season

The Cubs exercised their $20 million 2019 club option on starter Cole Hamels back in November, bringing the lefty back for the final year of his contract. It was originally a six-year, $144 million extension with the Phillies that included that seventh-year option.
Hamels, 35, is not the Cy Young Award contender he once was, but has been plenty solid since leaving Philadelphia. Last year, between the Rangers and Cubs, the lefty posted a 3.78 ERA with 188 strikeouts and 65 walks across 190 2/3 innings.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Hamels has no plans to retire after the 2019 season. When asked, Hamels emphatically said, “Hell no!” His goal is to pitch until the age of 45. “I played with Jamie Moyer,” Hamels said.
Hamels, thus far, has had a brilliant 13-year career, arguably Hall of Fame-caliber. He won a championship with the Phillies in 2008, made four All-Star teams, and has had four top-10 finishes in Cy Young balloting. Hamels owns a career 3.40 ERA with 156 wins and 2,415 strikeouts. With an electorate that has increasingly devalued wins for pitchers, Hamels could fare well in Hall of Fame voting. Whether that’s in 2025 or 2035 remains to be seen.
Last April, Jenny Cavnar called play-by-play for the Rockies, becoming at least the third woman to call televised play-by-play for a major league team. The others are Gayle Gardner (Rockies, 1993) and Suzyn Waldman (Yankees, mid-1990’s). Jessica Mendoza is part of ESPN’s broadcast booth for Sunday Night Baseball as well, though she obviously does not do play-by-play.
The Salem Red Sox, the organization’s High-A affiliate, announced on Wednesday that it will have baseball’s first all-female broadcast booth for the 2019 season. Suzie Cool and new hire Melanie Newman will share broadcasting duties. Their first night working together will be on April 23.
As Salem’s announcement points out, the only other women calling games in the minor leagues are Kirsten Karbach (Phillies; Double A Reading), Emma Tiedemann (Royals; Single-A Lexington), and Jill Gearin (Diamondbacks; High-A Visalia).
Kudos to the Salem Red Sox for helping put women in the broadcast booth. Baseball broadcasting still remains largely the domain of white men, so breaking up the monotony is a welcome change. Hopefully more teams, major league and minor league, make the same effort to diversify their broadcast booths.