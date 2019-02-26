Todd Frazier has strained oblique

The Mets have announced that Todd Frazier has been diagnosed with an oblique strain following an MRI.
He felt tightness in his oblique but has no idea when or how it happened (note to Frazier: just wait until you’re in your 40s; that crap happens all the time). Fraizer will receive a cortisone shot will be shut down for an indefinite period of time.
It doesn’t sound like a major injury, but between this and Jed Lowrie‘s recent sprained left knee, the Mets infield depth is already taking a beating a week into spring training.
The Cardinals are expected to sign catcher Matt Wieters to a minor league deal, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Wieters, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Nationals, putting up disappointing numbers. In 199 games, he posted a .658 OPS with 18 home runs and 82 RBI. Baseball Reference has the switch-hitting backstop at exactly replacement level (zero WAR) as a National. Wieters posted 18 WAR across eight seasons with the Orioles prior to that.
Wieters will attempt to win a spot on the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster as a back-up to Yadier Molina behind the plate. The club has prospect Andrew Knizner waiting in the wings, but having a veteran back-up will allow them to bring him along slowly.