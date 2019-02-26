Todd Frazier has strained oblique

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mets have announced that Todd Frazier has been diagnosed with an oblique strain following an MRI.

He felt tightness in his oblique but has no idea when or how it happened (note to Frazier: just wait until you’re in your 40s; that crap happens all the time). Fraizer will receive a cortisone shot will be shut down for an indefinite period of time.

It doesn’t sound like a major injury, but between this and Jed Lowrie‘s recent sprained left knee, the Mets infield depth is already taking a beating a week into spring training.

