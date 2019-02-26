Report: Cardinals to sign Matt Wieters to minor league deal

The Cardinals are expected to sign catcher Matt Wieters to a minor league deal, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Wieters, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Nationals, putting up disappointing numbers. In 199 games, he posted a .658 OPS with 18 home runs and 82 RBI. Baseball Reference has the switch-hitting backstop at exactly replacement level (zero WAR) as a National. Wieters posted 18 WAR across eight seasons with the Orioles prior to that.
Wieters will attempt to win a spot on the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster as a back-up to Yadier Molina behind the plate. The club has prospect Andrew Knizner waiting in the wings, but having a veteran back-up will allow them to bring him along slowly.
Major League Baseball and the independent Atlantic League announced on Tuesday that the two sides have reached a three-year agreement that will allow MLB to test experimental playing rules and equipment during the Atlantic League’s Championship Season. The announcement also notes that MLB will install radar tracking technology in eight ballparks and provide statistical services to Atlantic League clubs.
As the term “independent” indicates, the Atlantic League operates separately from Major League Baseball. That MLB will have influence on the league’s rules and equipment choices as well as access to data is a pretty big deal. It was only recently that MLB even acknowledged that independent leagues existed.
The Atlantic League is essentially a baseball laboratory for MLB, not unlike the Arizona Fall League. It’s not known yet exactly what kind of rules MLB plans to test and at what frequency, but it will be interesting to watch. One wonders if this will make life more difficult for the players, who are paid less than minor leaguers.